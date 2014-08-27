Get your first look at Riley from Pixar’s ‘Inside Out’

08.27.14 4 years ago

We've been hearing about Pixar's upcoming “Inside Out” — one of two films being released by the studio next year — for some time, but we haven't seen much from the film. 

The film takes places inside the mind of a pre-teen girl named Riley, where her various emotions come to life via the voices of such funny people as Bill Hader, Lewis Black, Mindy Kaling, Phyllis Smith and Amy Poehler. Pixar and Disney previously released an image depicting those characters inside her head, but below is our first look at Riley's exterior; she looks like a Pixar kid. Maybe she's Andy's cousin?

Here's the full image:

“Inside Out” was directed by Pixar vet Pete Docter (“Up,” “Monsters Inc.”).

“Inside Out” opens June 19, 2015.

