Get your ‘Game of Thrones’ fix with new footage from Season 5

#Jon Snow #HBO #Game of Thrones
12.22.14

Winter is coming…sometime in April? Which seems counter-intuitive, but maybe Westeros is in the southern hemisphere.

Anyway! Ahead of Season Five, fans have been clamoring for any information we can get. So far, it”s been slim pickings. Tiny, nine second snippets billed as ‘Future Sight” courtesy of the three-eyed raven are but tantalizing morsels to a starving fan base.

But now, a FEAST FOR CROWS! As part of the HBO Year End supercut, the company released a hefty amount of footage from their new 2015 shows. Including “Game of Thrones.”

So much to see in such a small amount of time! We”ve got determined Cersei surrounded by guards, Jon Snow talking to the boy who murdered his wildling lover for murdering the kid”s dad (seems fair), Tyrion Lannister: Fugitive At Large, and Arya Stark on the banks of somewhere quite familiar to book readers.

GET HERE FASTER, APRIL.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jon Snow#HBO#Game of Thrones
TAGSARYA STARKCERSEI LANNISTERgame of thronesGOTHBOjon snowNew FootageSeason 5TYRION LANNISTER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 23 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP