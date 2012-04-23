Gina Carano in talks to join the team for ‘Fast Six’ in 2013

Gina Carano may be joining Dwayne Johnson’s team for “Fast Six.”

In related news, “Fast Six” is going to be awwwwwwwwesome.

Perhaps the single thing I most regret about missing this year’s ActionFest in Asheville, North Carolina, aside from not getting to spend time with my parents who live in Asheville, was that Gina Carano attended this year to pick up the “Chick” Norris award. I really dug “Haywire” when it came out earlier this year, and I just rewatched it when the Blu-ray was sent for review.

I also really liked “Fast Five,” which I think is the single best distillation of what they’ve tried to do with the “Fast and the Furious” franchise overall. In particular, adding Dwayne Johnson in the Tommy Lee Jones/”Fugitive” role was a stroke of genius, and it brought a brand-new energy to the fifth film in the series.

That movie ended with a moment of truce between Johnson and the team led by Dom (Vin Diesel), and it’ll be interesting to see what unfolds in the next movie. What I like most about Carano is that she is indeed an alluring woman, but she seems more credible in action scenes than many typical Hollywood actresses. There is a heft to her, and she handles herself in a way that lets you know she is familiar with real violence. The fights in “Haywire” were tremendous, and brutal, and a pleasure to watch. There was something subversive about a movie filled with actors who are typical leading men, each of them getting their asses kicked by Carano.

Universal is gearing up for a production start on “Fast Six” very soon, and both director Justin Lin and writer Chris Morgan are coming back for the new film. This is the first time I’ve been actively excited about a new entry in the series, and I’m very curious to hear details as they start to leak out.

“Fast Six” will arrive in theaters a few days before my birthday, on May 24, 2013, and if I’m a very good boy next year, maybe someone can talk Gina Carano into roughing me up a bit.