Gina Carano in talks to join the team for ‘Fast Six’ in 2013

Gina Carano may be joining Dwayne Johnson’s team for “Fast Six.”
In related news, “Fast Six” is going to be awwwwwwwwesome.
Perhaps the single thing I most regret about missing this year’s ActionFest in Asheville, North Carolina, aside from not getting to spend time with my parents who live in Asheville, was that Gina Carano attended this year to pick up the “Chick” Norris award. I really dug “Haywire” when it came out earlier this year, and I just rewatched it when the Blu-ray was sent for review.
I also really liked “Fast Five,” which I think is the single best distillation of what they’ve tried to do with the “Fast and the Furious” franchise overall. In particular, adding Dwayne Johnson in the Tommy Lee Jones/”Fugitive” role was a stroke of genius, and it brought a brand-new energy to the fifth film in the series.
That movie ended with a moment of truce between Johnson and the team led by Dom (Vin Diesel), and it’ll be interesting to see what unfolds in the next movie. What I like most about Carano is that she is indeed an alluring woman, but she seems more credible in action scenes than many typical Hollywood actresses. There is a heft to her, and she handles herself in a way that lets you know she is familiar with real violence. The fights in “Haywire” were tremendous, and brutal, and a pleasure to watch. There was something subversive about a movie filled with actors who are typical leading men, each of them getting their asses kicked by Carano.
Universal is gearing up for a production start on “Fast Six” very soon, and both director Justin Lin and writer Chris Morgan are coming back for the new film. This is the first time I’ve been actively excited about a new entry in the series, and I’m very curious to hear details as they start to leak out.
“Fast Six” will arrive in theaters a few days before my birthday, on May 24, 2013, and if I’m a very good boy next year, maybe someone can talk Gina Carano into roughing me up a bit.
Carano’s work in Haywire was outstanding from a physical standpoint, and more than adequate for the rest. You’re right in that she’s definitely alluring. Very.
I think she should also be commended for making her Fassbender look as lethal as he did. It’s a partnership and she’s got more experience so I’m just assuming she did some heavy lifting to make him look good.
Was excited for Fast Six and now I’d consider myself super pumped for it. This is Fast Six… I really shouldn’t be able to say that, so good on em!
Was super-excited about Haywire. Top-notch cast, director, writer, and great idea to throw in someone who could actually kick ass. But — my GOD. Any time Gina Carano wasn’t fighting someone or running for her life, the movie was so inert that it could have been outrun by a snail towing a medicine ball. Just an assemblage of spy/action movie cliches, dispensed with no humor or irony or genuine twists. I was really disappointed, especially in Soderbergh for making such a dull movie despite his incredible talent and taste.
Err of course she seems credible in action scenes, she’s a star MMA fighter.. I was more surprised she was credible in the rest of the scenes, she did a perfectly good job.
Haywire is awesome and I thought she was good in it, but it still sounded to me like they looped every single line she had, with her own voice no less, and I did find it a bit … disconnecting from the natural sound of everyone else. But overall she kicked ass, literally.