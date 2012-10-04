‘Glee’ recap: ‘The Break-Up’ doesn’t know when to quit

“Glee” has pushed all sorts of emotional buttons for me in the past, so why did “The Break-Up” leave me dry-eyed and irritated? Am I grumpy? Heartless? Horrible?
Perhaps.
I’m also frustrated by the feeling that we’ve seen this all before, that it won’t mean much in the long run, that the powers that be are only messing with fans who have invested a lot of time in and developed affection for relationships that didn’t need to be simultaneously blown apart in an hour long episode of break-up porn.
Sometimes break-ups are necessary, and that hurts. But “The Break-Up” wasn’t necessary, it was nonsensical.
Let me make it clear that I don’t object to the idea of any of these couples breaking up, and “Glee” has done a decent job of letting us know this was coming. Blaine was lonely. Brittany was depressed. Rachel was curious. Schuester was excited about a new opportunity. There were reasons. Even though we didn’t get to spend as much time with Finn or Santana or Emma, we knew there were problems in their relationships that needed to be addressed.
Plus, the show understandably wants to play around with the post-high school period of life when things are in a constant flux, new relationships are being formed, and old relationships are starting to fade. But let’s break this down couple by couple to see what went right, and what went wrong:
Brittany and Santana
If you removed everything else from “The Break-Up” and only kept Brittana, it wouldn’t have been half bad. You’d still have that awful Left Behind sequence (the episode’s one significant stab at comedy and obvious lowlight), but the actual emotional arc of this break-up was pretty solid and effective. Brittany feels anchorless without Santana, but Santana realizes there’s a whole world out there to explore. I wish Santana’s life without Brittany was more fleshed out, but Naya Rivera was able to fill in enough of those blanks in the single scene of Santana sensing a heavy attraction from a co-ed at the school library.
For a relationship that started as a joke, Brittany and Santana developed one of the deepest and most touching bonds on the show. But it’s always felt a tad one-sided. There was no question that Santana completely loved Brittany, and Brittany loved being loved (in a very pure, good-hearted way). Of all the key relationships, theirs felt like the most like a high school romance that always remains incredibly special to both people but wasn’t quite built to last. As long as Santana finds a nice girl (or a mean girl, or whoever makes her happy), and Brittany finds someone who appreciates how unique she is (which at this point, I guess is Sam?), I think they’ll be OK. It was sad, but scene by scene it didn’t feel forced.
And of course Naya Rivera’s performance of Taylor Swift’s “Mine” was completely heartbreaking. Watching it was close as I came to tearing up.
Kurt and Blaine
The demise of Klaine had the best build-up and the best individual ideas. Since they’ve both been at the forefront of Season 4, we’ve seen Kurt and Blaine slowly drifting apart, and everything fell into place for a moving and honest break-up story. Blaine channeling all the conflicted emotions of cheating on someone you love into his “Teenage Dream” reprise was a poignant concept, moderately well executed. It was also smart to acknowledge that Blaine had been tempted before (by Sebastian) but it took crippling loneliness, not just lust, to make him unfaithful. And Chris Colfer’s portrayal of Kurt’s anger, betrayal, guilt and sadness stood out even in a generally well acted episode.
So why did this split feel so calculated? Aside from how ridiculous it was to see Kurt manning Isabelle’s phones (he couldn’t be busy in other ways?), I think this is the storyline that was hurt the most by being part of a larger “Break-Up” theme episode. Instead of Kurt and Blaine making their own painful choices, their decision was swept up in a cynical haze of “Everybody else is breaking up, so why shouldn’t we?” fever. For Kurt and Blaine’s sake, I wish “The Break Up” had been as tightly focused as Season 3’s “The First Time.” If this hour had stayed primarily in New York with Rachel, Kurt, Finn and a visiting Blaine, it might have played more genuine and less contrived.
Finn and Rachel
So how many break-ups is it for these two now? And what are the odds they’re never getting back together? And why is it supposed to be interesting that they’re constantly on again, off again? And if Rachel actually starts dating Brody won’t that pretty much be the worst?
There was some really good material in this latest obstacle on Finchel’s road to happiness. Cory Monteith did a nice job playing Finn’s emotional (and maybe literal) impotence in New York City. But we already knew Finn was lost, that he didn’t know which way he was heading. The crushing scene between Finn and Rachel in his car in last season’s finale set the bar so high, it was frustrating to watch Monteith and Lea Michele forced to try to bring credibility to a separation that wasn’t truly earned yet. I don’t believe, after everything they’ve been through, that Finn and Rachel would let it go this easy. It’s probably more dramatically convenient to split them up now and work on getting them back together later. But it’s not really fair to the characters, or the fans, to not give us a better reason why.
Finn’s painful realization that he’s no longer Rachel’s leading man as he watched her duet with Brody on “Give Your Heart a Break” was a strong moment. But there needed to be more. And while it’s understandable that Finn doesn’t want to hold Rachel back from achieving her dreams, it didn’t make sense for Rachel to be the one to actually initiate the break-up. Except that we’re supposed to believe Finn has regressed from the man he became in “Goodbye” to a passive aggressive idiot who can’t even be direct with Rachel about his insecurities.
If Schuester really leaves, maybe Finn takes over running glee club for a bit (this is “Glee,” so there’s no real reason that can’t happen, and it would still be more believable than Kurt’s current position). Finn can’t leave Ohio. Rachel needs to be in New York. How would they handle trying to make that work? That’s something I’d be interested in seeing.
Will and Emma
Although I expected Will and Emma to be on the rocks after last week, I didn’t expect the fallout from Will’s inevitable invitation to D.C. to be so abrupt and sloppy. It’s been obvious since Season 2 that “Glee” doesn’t really know what to do with, or care much about, its adult characters. They’re allowed decent moments here and there, but the Will Schuester who was such a driving force on the show in Season 1 (and earned Matthew Morrison a legitimately deserved Emmy nomination) is long gone. The Will of Season 3 was about as interesting as the chalk he uses to scribble the theme of the week. The one thing he had going was finally trying to make it work with Emma. And now? They can’t work out a conflict of a few months apart? Even when it involves supporting their partner’s dreams?
Everything between Will and Emma was so poorly handled, so rushed, I’m not even sure if they really did break-up, break off their engagement, put their relationship on hold, have a simple spat, or what. But I assume their presence in the doleful closing number “The Scientist” was intended to say what the episode didn’t bother to make time for. And the formal “demotion” of Jayma Mays from regular cast member to guest star this season can’t be an encouraging sign.
If “Glee” doesn’t actually care about the adults, why even bother with a dramatic twist this random and weak? Instead of strengthening the episode, it only made “The Break-Up” the feel even more like overkill.
Odds and ends:
– Hey, Lea Michele got to dance around while Monteith and Darren Criss sang “Barely Breathing” by “Spring Awakening” composer Duncan Sheik! That’s fun.
– “I haven’t even sang in the shower since Nationals.”
– I’m ignoring everything about the new McKinley kids on purpose. I hated everything they did tonight and if I start thinking about it, I’ll just get angry.
– “Sad songs make me really sad and I don’t want to be sad.”
– So, everyone has a big break-up party and Tina and Mike aren’t invited because they already broke up? Lame.
– This is the last episode we’ll see for a month, and when the show returns in November it’s bringing yet another new character: Ryder, played by “Glee Project” winner Blake Jenner. He was pretty middle-of-the-road in that competition, but we’ll see how he does on “Glee.”
Geoff Berkshire, are you me? You have articulated exactly what I have been feeling in my head. Especially the frustrating part about the writers regressing Finn.
I agree so much with your Finn and Rachel assessment. I am so tired of them breaking up that I would have loved to see them trying to figure things out.
Gonna start off by saying. That was one of the best episodes. Glee is finally back. My love for Finchel has increased even more and I didn’t think it was possible. That last scene. Was everything I wanted. Yes I hate that they have to break up, but they needed it. Finn needs to find his confidence and his dream. Rachel can’t do that for him. My heart breaks for him. My heart broke for Rachel. Lea gave the best acting she has ever done. Cory was amazing and so sexy. I lost it during the flashback :( so beautiful and heartbreaking, but so satisfying. They love each other so much and look at each other as the best people in the world. They are true love. The kisses were adorable. The PDA during teenage dream killed me. So cute. Rachel was so happy to see him and wanted him to be there in NY. Brody is irrelevant. He means nothing to her. Just a stall and someone who made Rachel feel wanted. Rachel finally understood Finns sacrifice. Ryan Nd the cast use so much continuity and care with the Finchel storyline. All the past references were amazing. I have absolute faith that this is not the end for Finchel. Will it be an easy journey? No. It will hurt. But we get more scenes with them. In other news Brittana was adorable and made me cry. Could care less about the newbies or Wemma. I didn’t pay attention during those scenes becaus I didn’t care. When you have Finchel scenes, I don’t give a damn about McKinley and Jarley. But if you notice. They used the newbies to demonstrate how much Finchel and the other couples have grown. Showing you where they started. Klaine was too out of the blue and forced with the cheating. I have hope for this season. I anticipate it now. My show is back. I’m so excitd for this journey. Finchel is forever. And no I don’t think they regressed his character. He thought he was going to the army and make something of himself and make Rachel proud and now that’s shot to hell. Everything he does gets screwed up. Of course he feels worthless and like a loser. Rachel can’t make him see how great he is already. He has to find it himself.
Brittany and Santana weren’t built to last?
This article is the most ridicoulos thing I’ve read today.
Seriously tho.. If anything, they have the most real most beautiful moments of the show and I’d be REALLY shocked if they didn’t end up together in the end!!
All these reviewers are so biased towards Finchel and Klaine and against Brittana. It’s so annoying.
Thank you. Cory Monteith knocked my socks off in the finale of season 3 but instead of building on that he is going to be will 2 and we all know how will is perceived on the show. Murphy has characters fit plots and finn has always been his least favorite.
I know I’m going to come off as a humorless grammar geek, but Geoff Berkshire: use adverbs. “It might have played more genuine” should be genuinely. “Finn and Rachel would let it go this easy” should be easily. You’re a good writer, and I mostly agree with the content of the review. This is just a huge pet peeve of mine, the adverb thing. I blame Apple’s “Think Different” campaign.
Are you jealous of Lea cause she is dating Cory and well you love him? How in the whole did you not praise her in the finale scene???
I’m sorry. This is such a dumb comment. This reviewer’s opinions have nothing to do with whether or not Lea is dating Cory.
You nailed it on the head. The explanation for why he did not call Rachel and the two minutes on the army storyline made the rest of the episode flat for a finn fan. The new york storyline just got a lot worse and that brody character is still a giant douche bag. Finn is relegated to lima loser yet again and forced to beg for network screen time in the screech kind of way while 30 minutes an episode goes to the stunt casting new york storyline the ryans pets storyline. It feels like the lea michele show and finn is relegated to the bench. There is no more drama for rachel that i care about. They spent a lot of money on the new york sets and she will never fail to make it to broadway. Glee has lost the underdog beauty of the show without finchel interaction which by the way is not going to happen this season much the show is over for me.
No way Rachel and Finn need to be a part and work on themselves. Long distance isn’t going to work they will end up just like Klaine. Plus they grew way to be to dependent on each other. I mean the only reaosn they were going to marry is cause they were afraid they would have nothing else. Thank god Rachel came to her senses and broke it off. They just are not ready.
I was sho wproud of Rachel finally she got a chace to speak up in this relantioship and she neded to say it and Finn needed to hear it.
This Article is the most stupid thing i’ve ever read, Brittana are made to last forever, no one wants to see Brittany and Sam, they don’t even a Fanbase like Brittana so one one would be watching it lol Brittanas love is magical and the most beautiful love i’ve ever seen on TV! So stopo wrting such a bullshit, if you know nothing about Brittana!
Having self-pitying Finn in the final moments saying what am I going to do now. And why didn’t they stay with that great scene between Shue and Finn. There wasn’t enough depth to this for me to invest.
I thought this was just wasted potential. The Kurt and Blaine break-up especially; how on earth did that make sense for the Blaine we’ve seen in the past? I felt like I was watching a completely different show, and a much dumber one at that. I didn’t feel sadness, just anger at the writers for haf-assing something that could have been genuinely sad and moving.
I totally agree with you.. I have been saying this all week.. Blaine is so in love with Kurt that him cheating wasn’t even believable to me. Especially after how hurt he was when Kurt was texting Chandler last season. I feel like the writers didn’t think about it, just through it in there to try and add drama.
Honestly Brittana were the best part of this episode. Not trying to be mean or hateful, just stating my opinion.. My whole family agreed that Brittana’s scene in the choir room was the most heart breaking of the episode and they’ve never really been invested in the brittana relationship(or glee to be honest)! So I think that after THAT scene it’d be incredibly ridiculous if they didn’t end up back together!
OMG, Lea and Cory have been incredible!. And after the last scene only I can say…. Finchel Forever
Finchel is forever.
No matter what they go through, no matter what happens, they’ll always find their way back to each other.
They’re tether and that’s never going to change.
That episode was so heartbreaking but gave us all so much hope for these two.
They’re it for each other.
WTF do you watch the same show I do?? Brittney and Santana are soul mates and if you remember rightly the line Santana said ‘Brittney will AlWAYS be my girlfriend’ Yes that’s right they are in Love and will get back together ASAP
I bet what comes next is Finn parlays the job directing “Grease” that was shown in the preview for next episode into writing an original new musical that somehow makes it to Broadway and/or NYADA, like they use academy kids to workshop it or something, and that’s what brings Finchel back together again.
But then that would make this become “Smash” and nobody wants that…
Chris Colfer had so little, yet did so much!!! Phenomenal performance. No solo, no heartfelt speech, Yet he shone out over them all. WOW!
So good to see Cory/Finn is back and so emotionally after watching the episode. Lea and Cory were amazing last night.
Totally showed how they and Finchel are such an amazing and major part of Glee. Finchel break up completely broke my heart but I’m hopeful that they’ll be back together as soon as they both mature up. Finn is now at rock bottom and the only way is up from here. Most anticipate to see how Finn finds his dream
and become the man we know he is and reunite with Rachel soon.
Finchel is Forever!!!!!
· The Brittany and Santana break-up came out of nowhere.
· The Kurt and Blaine one felt way too forced. I don’t believe Blaine cheated, and if he did it should had more relevance or, you know, screen time.
· Will and Emma. Well, that was a pretty mature reaction. Lame.
· Rachel and Finn han the only plausible break-up. But it had to be him who dump her. Rachel doing it made no sense (even if she’s changing).
So it seems like the writers need to move some characters from point A to point B just because of external circumstances. I don’t care if they’re on the credits, but Naya, Amber, Mark, etc are not on the show anymore. So they needed to be written off.
Seems like Jayma Mays is on her way out too.
So, if Darren or Chris are still main characters, they’re break-up was just for dramatic impact?
Nicely written. I agree almost completely. Do like Marley and Jake (or whatever his name is) interactions.
Nicely written. I agree…almost completely w/exception being I like Marley and Jake (or whatever his name is) interactions
I just felt deceived by the song Mine as though it was a sad song, it had a positive ending to the song n constantly, Santana kept saying that Britanny was the best thing I her life so I really felt a glimmer of hope for Britanna n not breakup in the end… So deceived so sad
You are absolutely right!!! Your review parallels my opinion on the episode the best out of all the other articles. Finn is NOT a man. He’s not a man for shooting himself. He’s not a man for walking out again. Finn is the definition of a Lima Loser and it sucks to see more of him. Brittana’s breakup was definitely the most heartbreaking. “Mine” by far was the best performance. Brittana, unlike the other three couples left on good terms. They both love each other and promise that they will love each other the most! No one will ever compare! I know Brittana is endgame.
Yikes! Looks like Brittana shippers found this review. I honestly think you are spot on about that relationship. It was lovely, but it’s not built for a lifetime, at least as they’ve built it on the show. I see them being friends for a long time and that they truly will love each other forever (not necessary in love). They’ve given what they can for one another and it’s time to let it go.
And while I do agree they could have done something more ~inspired with the Finn and Rachel storyline, they did have a beautiful scene in the auditorium. In hindsight it is a bit heartwrenching to see how easy it was for them to be a couple again in those scenes in New York, even if Finn always held a sense of discomfort.
I’m sorry but I miss the old Glee. It was full of clever comedic writing with a touch of drama thrown in. Seriously, the laugh out loud one liners always made my day. I miss the pure joy of watching the Glee Club performances on stage and in the classroom. Now it has just become another sappy drama on TV.
Couldn’t agree with you more. I don’t even like this show anymore. I only put up with it b/c of Jayma and download Emma/Wemma scenes so I don’t have to waste my time watching the whole episode. I watch The Office live instead.
What they did to Blaine’s character was so disrespectful. Nothing that happened in this episode for Klaine made any sense. They just threw the cheating storyline at them for stupid drama (the writers could have easily made them break up without it), and there was NO explanation. Klaine got the weakest, less believeable plot. I can’t believe they actually went there. Blaine would never cheat, especially not on Kurt, and not like this. That was not the same character we’ve seen from NBK to Makeover, and every time I think about the scene in Battery Park I see a completely different character. I’m really disappointed, and that’s saying something because I’ve never trusted Glee.
Do you hate women, sir?
While I disagree about your comments on Finn and Rachel’s breakup since seeing Rachel say she was a grown woman who could/should make her own decisions was honestly the best part of the episode for me, I quite agree with the rest of this review, especially the section on Kurt and Blaine.
For all the buildup towards their breakup over the last few episode, it ended up being completely contrived. The last minute monkey wrench of Blaine’s infidelity was really such a cheap and dramatic twist that does nothing to service the characters or their fans.
And I do hold out hope that Brittany and Santana can reunite some day, but I think if this is the end of their relationship then it is a very sweet end.
What the writers tried to do, was to take the common reasons relationships don’t survive after high school and assign those reasons to the couples. Finn/Rachel could not break up because of cheating because he “set her free” and even blamed himself for the kiss. Britanna’s break up made sense to be from maturity, because Brit is great, but Santana was light years ahead of her in intelligence and maturity, so there is that. I think Klaine got the cheating thing because of 2 reasons; one subconscious revenge for Kurts little text tryst that Blaine got all out of shape last year, and someone had to break up by cheating because cheating happens in long distance relationships. I think they divided the reason pretty reasonably. I don’t agree that they did them all in the same episode.
I wasn’t happy with this episode at all. Finn and Rachel had a break up number 393993. Big whooping deal. Blaine got thrown under the buss for I bet no other reason than to allow Kurt to date in New York. That break up could have been in so many different and better ways without sacrificing one character for the other. Santana and Brittany switch personalities. Santana has always been the one that has been more attached and dependent on to Brittany and not the other way around as they were in this episode. I have no comments for Will and Emma or new McKinley kids because I just don’t care enough about them. All in all, I think this was probably enough for me to break up with Glee.
great review. Chris did amazing in this episode, blaine cheating was so suprising, and it angered me. Ive always felt brittana was one-sided too, im happy they broke up, but it seemed foced.Finchel are so on and off , its just getting annoying.
not bad for a monkey! Ms. Rivera & Ms. Morris scene (“Mine”) was most moving & genuine, for me, not only because there was less advance hoopla surrounding it but also less time devoted to the storyline? Perhaps less would have been best in general for this episode, i.e. did we really need to know particulars of Blaine’s cheating? Maybe the same would’ve held true for the other couples’ storylines. What WASN’T said might have been more interesting for us to watch as characters struggle to figure out what’s really going on. Might also been more palatable for fans to handle (esp. the rabbies), and ultimately more realistic… after all, arent these real people going through real problems like you and me?
I thought Lea’s acting was amazing but I am SO SICK OF “FINCHEL” and have been since like season 2. The worst thing about Glee is that they never make any new storylines for the characters just recycle the same ones over and over again. I knew from the second that the Brody/Rachel scene in her apartment starting that Finn was going to randomly show up, so predictable. Rachel and Finn just keep breaking up over and over and Finn keeps whining because he doesn’t have a path in life. Oh my god, you’re 18, get over it. I was really happy with this episode, no more how abrupt the breakups were it was nice to see them all break up, if only for the possibility of some character development and growth. Thought all the music was amazing, No Doubt’s “Don’t Speak” was beautiful. Let’s hope this moves the characters forward and we actually see some character development, please? And I have to say: this is the first episode of Glee that I’ve found genuinely moving since season 1.
umm, if a guy “set me free” and didn’t call me for four months – then showed up at my door expecting me to be waiting he’d have a major surprise ahead of him! Don’t get me wrong, I adore finchel and want them together – but he did her wrong and if a guy did that to me he’d be gone quickly
I completely agree with what you said. I’ve always felt that Brittana was one sided. I know a lot of people love their relationship, but Brit just seemed to go along with whatever and I never got any genuine feelings from her. The whole Klaine thing felt odd. I just could not believe the Blaine would cheat on Kurt after the whole scandal before with Sebastian and the guy Kurt texted (can’t recall his name). I would have been much happier if Blaine had arrived in NYC because he was trying not to act on his feelings and needed to see Kurt. Also, the whole Finn feeling lost and living in the shadow of Rachel is old news and just makes me get annoyed by Finn. I actually enjoyed the idea of Rachel finally standing up to him and telling him to stop. I don’t blame her for not wanting to have to constantly defend herself. I wish Finn’s storyline with the Army had developed more, I want to see him grow and mature and Rachel too. Then I will be ready to see those two together again.
I actually found this post because entered this “glee the break up stupid” in google. You voiced exactly what I felt after watching the episode. I don’t know what they’ve done to the writers, cause the last few episodes weren’t at all what I was expecting, and this one actually sucked. Thank you for making it public.