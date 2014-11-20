“Glee”s” final season to air over the course of 11 Fridays

Season 6 kicks off Jan. 9 with a two-hour premiere, and end March 20 with a two-hour series finale.

“Cosby Show” producers say rape allegations are “beyond our knowledge or comprehension”

“The Bill we know was a brilliant and wonderful collaborator on a show that changed the landscape of television,” Tom Werner and Marcy Carsey of Carsey-Werner said in a statement. “These recent news reports are beyond our knowledge or comprehension.” PLUS: Actress claims she was sexually assaulted by Cosby in dressing room of Johnny Carson”s “Tonight Show,” “Incredible Hulk” star Lou Ferrigno”s wife also says she was attacked, the Cosby biographer who ignored rape allegations tries to think up a path to rehabilitation, and Cosby”s attorney says: “People are coming out the wood work with fabricated or unsubstantiated stories about my client.”

Fox sets 2015 return dates for “The Following,” “Bones”

Also, Rainn Wilson's “Backstrom,” Will Forte”s “The Last Man on Earth” and Becki Newton”s “Weird Loners” now have premiere dates. PLUS: Fox orders “World”s Funniest Fails.”

Click Read Full Post For More

Proposed Jerry O”Connell-Rebecca Romijn talk show has been shelved

“Man in the Middle” was poised to replace Queen Latifah”s talk show.

Stephen Colbert to grill Jon Stewart

“The Daily Show” host visits “The Colbert Report” tonight to plug his new movie.

Carson Daly and Willie Geist will undergo a live testicular exam on “Today”

They”ll both be mic”d up for the quick procedure.

“Big Bang Theory's” Jim Parsons is the new face of Intel

Starting Monday, Parsons will front a campaign for Intel aimed at burnishing the company”s image in the tech world.

“Scandal”s” Joe Morton: “Working with Shonda Rhimes is just a pig in sh*t, to be quite frank”

Morton says his “Scandal” boss has a lot of influence at ABC: “She certainly has an enormous amount of influence on that company,” he says. “It”s surprising, it”s wonderful, it”s delirious, it”s all the things it should be to see three shows that are so enormously diverse and most of the actors on those shows come from theater, which is again a surprise.” PLUS: Morton says Rowan isn”t “un-killable.”

Syfy”s “The Expanse” adds Chad Coleman and Jared Harris

“The Walking Dead”/”The Wire” alum and the “Mad Men” vet will star in the 10-episode interplanetary drama.

Why we”re a long way from getting concrete ratings for Netflix and Amazon programming

Both companies don”t intend to ever share their data.

20-time “Jeopardy!” champ Julia Collins: “My brain was like a pile of mush”

Collins says she was really sick during the Tournament of Champions taping.

The “How to Get Away with Murder” cast has learned the nuances of body disposal

As Aja Naomi King explains, “It does take awhile for a human body to burn. It is really hard to break up.” PLUS: Tom Verica on the craziest fan theory.

Kelsey Grammer”s “Awkward” daughter named “Miss Golden Globe 2015”

“Awkward” star Greer Grammer, 22, will help present trophies at January”s Globes ceremony.

“Survivor”s” Jeremy doesn”t regret giving up his reward

“I take notes on ‘Survivor,”” he says, “so I know that you don't give up a reward. But I still think that was a pretty good move.”

Bobby Moynihan thinks all of “SNL”s” Weekend Update characters are connected

Is Drunk Uncle actually Stefon”s dad?

Allison Williams: Don”t hate-watch “Peter Pan Live!”

Williams spoke out against hate-watching during Time magazine”s recent set visit: “If you're going to watch this the same way that you watch a TV show that you hate, but you hate-watch it with all your friends so that you can drink wine and tweet at each other about how it's bad, you need to just go ahead and take those lenses out of your glasses and put in the lenses that you had when you were six.”

Ranking Sarah Braverman”s “Parenthood” men

Jason Ritter is No. 1 to Ray Romano”s No. 2. PLUS: Ranking the “Parenthood” parents.

“Gotham” boss plans to start “messing with people”s minds” with regards to the Batman canon

That means potentially killing off iconic characters.

“Key and Peele” '80s aerobics sketch, explained

Director Peter Atencio says this may be his favorite “Key and Peele” sketch ever.