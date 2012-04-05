Glen Hansard sets date for first solo album, ‘Rhythm and Repose’

#Bruce Springsteen
04.05.12 6 years ago 2 Comments

Academy Award winner Glen Hansard will release his first solo album, “Rhythm and Repose,” June 19.

The Irish singer/songwriter”s Anti-Records set will be his first full album of new material since 2009″s “Strict Joy,” with his band The Swell Season, but he”s hardly been silent the past three years. Hansard has two songs on “The Hunger Games” soundtrack, which debuted a No. 1 on the Billboard 200 two weeks ago: He performs “Take The Heartland,” while Maroon 5 featuring Rozzi Crane recorded his tune, “Come Away.”

Additionally, “Once, The Musical,” based on the film “Once,” opened on Broadway last month. Hansard and Marketa Irglova won the Oscar in 2007 for their song “Falling Slowly” from the movie”s soundtrack. They also starred in the film.

For “Rhythm,” Hansard worked with producer Thomas Bartlett (The National, Antony and the Johnsons) and musicians including slide guitarist David Mansfield, best known for his work with Bob Dylan, and members of Bruce Springsteen”s current horn section.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bruce Springsteen
TAGSbob dylanBroadwayBRUCE SPRINGSTEENCome AwayGLEN HANSARDmaroon 5ONCERhythm and ReposeSwell Season Anti RecordsTake the Heartlandthe hunger gamesthe national

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP