Glen Hansard sets date for first solo album, ‘Rhythm and Repose’

Academy Award winner Glen Hansard will release his first solo album, “Rhythm and Repose,” June 19.

The Irish singer/songwriter”s Anti-Records set will be his first full album of new material since 2009″s “Strict Joy,” with his band The Swell Season, but he”s hardly been silent the past three years. Hansard has two songs on “The Hunger Games” soundtrack, which debuted a No. 1 on the Billboard 200 two weeks ago: He performs “Take The Heartland,” while Maroon 5 featuring Rozzi Crane recorded his tune, “Come Away.”

Additionally, “Once, The Musical,” based on the film “Once,” opened on Broadway last month. Hansard and Marketa Irglova won the Oscar in 2007 for their song “Falling Slowly” from the movie”s soundtrack. They also starred in the film.

For “Rhythm,” Hansard worked with producer Thomas Bartlett (The National, Antony and the Johnsons) and musicians including slide guitarist David Mansfield, best known for his work with Bob Dylan, and members of Bruce Springsteen”s current horn section.