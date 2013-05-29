Glenn Close joins ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ as Nova Corps leader

Glenn Close is heading to outer space.

The six-time Oscar nominee has been set to star in Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” as a leader of Nova Corps, the intergalactic police force featured in the comics. The actress joins Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Michael Rooker, John C. Reilly and Lee Pace in the forthcoming Marvel Phase Two production, which is being directed by James Gunn (“Super,” “Slither”).

The news was broken by Deadline.

Close was last seen on the big-screen in “Albert Nobbs,” which scored her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress. Upcoming projects include “5 to 7” opposite Anton Yelchin, Frank Langella, Olivia Thirlby and Berenice Marlohe and Joe Albany biopic “Lowdown” co-starring Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage, John Hawkes and Elle Fanning.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” is slated for release on August 1, 2014.



What do you think about Close starring in “Guardians of the Galaxy”? Sound off in the comments.