Golden Globes 2014 Contenders: Who is a lock for a nod and who’s not?

As Amy Poehler succinctly noted last January, it’s once again time for the Golden Globes. The one night a year where the beautiful people of film rub shoulders with the rat-faced people of television (we kid). Of course, that also means some of Hollywood’s biggest names need to socialize with the dreaded Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) in order to get that Golden Globes boost. While the Globes mean little in terms of actual Oscar nominations or final wins, they have been a big help at the box office. And, when it all comes down to it, that’s what really matters most in awards season: money.
The HFPA is doing its best to avoid some of the more embarrassing nominations over the past few years that often come with their split “drama” and “comedy or musical” categories. So, as we look over the major contenders for this year’s nominations you’ll be surprised to see few red flags. The only eyebrow-raiser — in some respects — is “The Heat” stars, but that’s because the field for best actress in a comedy or musical is slightly weak.
While the HFPA is a small organization, approximately 90 members, they are not the most secretive bunch. Therefore, every studio in town mostly knows what they really like and what they really don’t. “Lee Daniels’ The Butler”? Just Oprah and that’s about it. “Philomena”? They love it. “American Hustle”? Ditto.
With that in mind, check out the story galley below to see who’s in and who clearly isn’t before the nominations are announced next Thursday.
Under Supporting actor I think you meant Jonah Hill, “Wolf of Wall Street”*
And nothing to Before Midnight? I believe Before Midnight shall be nominated to Best Motion Picture Comedy or Musical, Actress Comedy or Musical (Julie Delpy) and Best Screenplay.
Also Scarlett Johansson could get the nod in Comedy for Don Jon.
I have a hard time believing that the HFPA will give Woody Allen the Cecil B. DeMille award and not nominate him along with Blue Jasmine.
I think you are vastly under estimating Blue Jasmine. I’m banking that it gets in for picture drama, actress, supp actress, director, and screenplay.
I also think Julie Delpy and Scarlett Johansson will fill out the comedy actress slot instead of The Heat ladies.
This year is so crowded. Both the Drama and Comedy categories could go a number of ways.
Eh…I don’t think The Croods has a better chance than Despicable Me 2. Also, I don’t understand how Spike Jonze is a “lock.” I think Scorsese and Russell will get in over him.
Phoenix isn’t a lock?
Greg, call me crazy but I think Her is a lock for original score, at the very least put under maybe. The HFPA did give Karen O. and Carter Burwell nominations for scoring Where the Wild Things Are and I think, given Arcade Fire’s popularity, they can get in here.
to fill out the 2 open slots in lead actress comedy i see some combination of kristen wiig for malter mitty, carey mulligan for llweyn davis and scarjo for don jon. It’s entirely possible they can be cute and make sandy a double nominee for the heat/gravity but i can’t see melissa mccarthy making the cut which leaves at least one spot wide open.
it should be academic though that it be lake bell for ‘in a world…’ and greta gerwig for ‘frances ha’ but for whatever unearthly reason the globes don’t seem to look that way. ridiculous.
also preposterous in julie delpy is nominated in that last spot for ‘before midnight’ in the lead actress drama category. c’mon. has to be.
Pretty sure Before Midnight submitted as a comedy.
i think Forest Whitaker will be the 5th contender in Actor (drama)
They didn’t like The Butler.
How could you possibly know how much they love Philomena in comparison to some others to the point where you know it’s going to get enough votes for Best Picture and win Actress?
FILM – DRAMA
“12 Years A Slave”
“Blue Jasmine”
“Captain Phillips”
“Gravity”
“Saving Mr. Banks”
FILM – COMEDY OR MUSICAL
“American Hustle”
“August: Osage County”
“Inside Llewyn Davis”
“Nebraska”
“The Wolf of Wall Street”
DIRECTOR
Steve McQueen, “12 Years A Slave”
David O. Russell, “American Hustle”
Alfonso Cuarón, “Gravity”
Joel and Ethan Coen, “Inside Llewyn Davis”
Martin Scorsese, “The Wolf of Wall Street”
ACTOR – DRAMA
Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years A Slave”
Tom Hanks, “Captain Phillips”
Hugh Jackman, “Prisoners”
Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club”
Robert Redford, “All is Lost”
ACTOR – COMEDY OR MUSICAL
Christian Bale, “American Hustle,”
Bruce Dern, “Nebraska”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Wolf of Wall Street”
Oscar Isaac, “Inside Llewyn Davis”
Joaquin Phoenix, “Her”
ACTRESS – DRAMA
Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”
Sandra Bullock, “Gravity”
Judi Dench, “Philomena”
Emma Thompson, “Saving Mr. Banks”
Kate Winslet, “Labor Day”
ACTRESS – COMEDY OR MUSICAL
Amy Adams, “American Hustle”
Julie Delpy “Before midnight”
Greta Gerwig, “Frances Ha”
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Enough Said”
Meryl Streep, “August: Osage County”
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Bradley Cooper, “American Hustle”
Michael Fassbender, “12 Years A Slave”
Tom Hanks, “Saving Mr. Banks”
Jonah Hill, “American Hustle”
Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle”
Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years a Slave”
Julia Roberts, “August: Osage County”
June Squibb, “Nebraska”
Oprah Winfrey, “Lee Daniels’ The Butler”
SCREENPLAY
“12 Years A Slave”
“Blue Jasmine”
“Inside Llewyn Davis”
“Philomena”
“The Wolf of Wall Street”
FILM – DRAMA
“12 Years A Slave”
FILM – COMEDY OR MUSICAL
“The Wolf of Wall Street”
DIRECTOR
Martin Scorsese, “The Wolf of Wall Street”
ACTOR – DRAMA
Robert Redford, “All is Lost”
ACTOR – COMEDY OR MUSICAL
Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Wolf of Wall Street”
ACTRESS – DRAMA
Judi Dench, “Philomena”
ACTRESS – COMEDY OR MUSICAL
Meryl Streep, “August: Osage County”
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Tom Hanks, “Saving Mr. Banks”
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle”
SCREENPLAY
“The Wolf of Wall Street”
WOODY ALLEN!
I don’t see how Philomena is a lock for Best Picture in anyway. It’s not even on Hitfix’s list of TEN Oscar nominations for the same category.