Golden Globes 2014 Contenders: Who is a lock for a nod and who’s not?

As Amy Poehler succinctly noted last January, it’s once again time for the Golden Globes. The one night a year where the beautiful people of film rub shoulders with the rat-faced people of television (we kid). Of course, that also means some of Hollywood’s biggest names need to socialize with the dreaded Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) in order to get that Golden Globes boost. While the Globes mean little in terms of actual Oscar nominations or final wins, they have been a big help at the box office. And, when it all comes down to it, that’s what really matters most in awards season: money.

The HFPA is doing its best to avoid some of the more embarrassing nominations over the past few years that often come with their split “drama” and “comedy or musical” categories. So, as we look over the major contenders for this year’s nominations you’ll be surprised to see few red flags. The only eyebrow-raiser — in some respects — is “The Heat” stars, but that’s because the field for best actress in a comedy or musical is slightly weak.

While the HFPA is a small organization, approximately 90 members, they are not the most secretive bunch. Therefore, every studio in town mostly knows what they really like and what they really don’t. “Lee Daniels’ The Butler”? Just Oprah and that’s about it. “Philomena”? They love it. “American Hustle”? Ditto.

With that in mind, check out the story galley below to see who’s in and who clearly isn’t before the nominations are announced next Thursday.

