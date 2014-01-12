Golden Globes red carpet grades: J-Law, Kerry Washington, Julia Roberts

This year, certain fashion trends made themselves apparent on the red carpet of the 2014 Golden Globes. Minimal make-up, nude color schemes, strong eyebrows and blinding brights were just a few. The problem is, of course, what a stylist says is “on-trend” may look fine on the runway and like crap on a mere mortal. There were a lot of near misses on the carpet this season. Let’s hope that some of these trends don’t bleed through to your next formal event, lest you feel the need to hold down a friend and force her to wear lip gloss. It could get ugly. I’m just warning you.

So here, take a look at what stars like Jennifer Lawrence, Kerry Washington, Julia Roberts and a flock of others wore to the not-quite-biggest awards event of the year. What do you think?