Gollum, Gandalf, Bilbo and the dwarves in four new ‘Hobbit’ banners

The first installment of Peter Jackson’s “Hobbit” trilogy takes place years before the “Lord of the Rings” series and won’t be in theaters for another two months, but these four new character banners will be seen in theaters starting this week, in all their cartoonish glory.

Take another look at old friends like Gandalf, Bilbo and Gollum, plus newcomers Thorin Oakenshield and his dwarf clan here: