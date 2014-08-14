‘Gone Girl’ and ‘Birdman’ top our 25 most anticipated Fall Festival Films

After an underwhelming summer, the fall festival season is finally upon us. And, unlike previous years, it appears the wealth of world premieres has been spread across the Venice, Telluride, Toronto and New York Film Festivals.

Moviegoers are no doubt excited about the prospects of David Fincher's “Gone Girl” and Paul Thomas Anderson's “Inherent Vice,” but the festival season is also providing intriguing new films featuring big names such as Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Jake Gyllenhaal, Al Pacino, Anna Kendrick, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Garfield and Ben Stiller, among others. Most of those names are actually starring in movies looking for distribution. So, they may or may not be part of this upcoming awards season, but they could hit your local theater in the next year.

HitFix's movie team culled the hundred plus titles that hope to make waves at all four festivals and have selected our 25 most anticipated for your review in the embedded gallery at the bottom of this post.

After you check out our selections vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comments section.

