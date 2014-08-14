‘Gone Girl’ and ‘Birdman’ top our 25 most anticipated Fall Festival Films

After an underwhelming summer, the fall festival season is finally upon us. And, unlike previous years, it appears the wealth of world premieres has been spread across the Venice, Telluride, Toronto and New York Film Festivals.
Moviegoers are no doubt excited about the prospects of David Fincher's “Gone Girl” and Paul Thomas Anderson's “Inherent Vice,” but the festival season is also providing intriguing new films featuring big names such as Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Jake Gyllenhaal, Al Pacino, Anna Kendrick, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Garfield and Ben Stiller, among others. Most of those names are actually starring in movies looking for distribution. So, they may or may not be part of this upcoming awards season, but they could hit your local theater in the next year.
HitFix's movie team culled the hundred plus titles that hope to make waves at all four festivals and have selected our 25 most anticipated for your review in the embedded gallery at the bottom of this post.
After you check out our selections vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comments section.
HitFix and In Contention will provide on the ground coverage from the Venice, Telluride, Toronto and New York Film Festivals over the next two months.
Can’t decide which I’m looking forward to more: “Foxcatcher” or “Foxcatcher”.
Sils Maria
Looks like you didn’t include one of my most anticipated films playing the festival circuit – Mike Leigh’s “Mr. Turner”. Why?
It was on my list. Greg caught it at Cannes so his interest may have been diminished as a result.
No “Mr. Turner” as an option amongst most anticipated? Why not?
You asked once already. See answer above.
Why can’t I vote for all 25? Only 22. I’d vote for Eden and Leviathan, but can’t be done.
Although what I’m REALLY excited about is the new Pedro Costa and Roy Andersson. 8 and 7 years of waiting for those two. But yeah, can’t be surprised they aren’t on this list, there’s a lot of highprofile films this fall.
I echo the sentiments of some commenters above. Why no Mr. Turner? I’m anticipating it far more than most of the other fall movies.
I echo my answer above.
Okay, I see.
For me it’s Cake for Aniston’s performance (love her in the indie), Inherent Vice & The Judge !
Kill the Messenger would have to be my number 1, 2, and 3. I will never understand kris tapleys issue with anything Renner. So puzzling.
Whoa, where have I ever had a bad thing to say about Renner? I love the guy and am very much looking forward to “Kill the Messenger.” You appear to have made something up in your head. Meanwhile, this list is the result of three separate votes, not just mine. Read bylines.
I think it’s because Kill the Messenger isn’t premiering at any film festival this year. so weird…. probably sucks
My apologies Kris, I just remember remember Renner being excluded in some of your American Hustle reviews last year, so when I saw him absent again going into another oscar season, I was genuinely wondering if it was because he had rubbed you or someone at hitfix the wrong way. I appreciate your response, it actually really puts me at ease!
I honestly never pegged it for the festival route. The screening reactions have been very positive, especially for Renner and a bit for Sheen too, so I know it’s probably not because it completely sucks. I know screening reactions can sometimes differ from the final consensus, but when they’re uniformly good and Focus sets a fall release date immediately after they surface, I’ve gotta believe it’s at least going to end up a tomato on RT. I thought it would skip it more b/c of the concern that some of the reporters responsible for Gary Webbs smear campaign & are not-so-nicely represented in the film (incl some publicly bitter active journalists/editors in LA Times, DC, NY Times, etc) might try to smear the film before it can reach its release date. I’d like to think that’s not the case, but theres a quiet tension from some of the accused that’s even bubbled up on twitter. The reactions are all over the place–some have become even more defensive about their involvement, others have passively attacked the trailer or film merits, while others have come clean and issued public apologies for their involvement against Webb for the first time in their careers. It’s insane, and all only since this movie emerged on the scene. I don’t think these reactions have been noticed or given merit in the oscar predix world and understandably so given it’s an entirely different field of journalism. No clue if any of it is really making an impact on the film, but I always thought that waiting until the actual release date was the way to play it safe, not a one time fest screening that could backfire. I just think people are forgetting how ballsy this movie is (and how much that could pay off in the awards circuit). KTM is arguably the most sociopolitically and emotionally loaded film of the entire season. I’d hate to see people forget that just because it skips a few festivals. Of course, I could be very wrong and it could suck, or it could still pop up at a fest and my theories be damned, but suckiness makes less sense to me based on what I’ve heard about the film. Caution does tho. What happened to Gary was unbelievably horrible.
Thanks again for the response kris, I think some people were getting some unintentional mixed messages from the site. This is a huge comfort. I hope KTM is able to work it’s way back up to legit consideration.
This was an underwhelming summer? Maybe if we’re just talking about Oscar movies (although we got “Boyhood”), but it seems to me like this was one of the stronger summers in recent memory if we’re going by the quality of big studio blockbusters.
If you like the studio product this summer than it doesn’t take much to satisfy you.
Yes, this was quite a bit better than last year. Edge of Tomorrow, Guardians of the Galaxy, 22 Jump Street, How To Train Your Dragon 2, Snowpiercer, and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes made for some satisfying experiences.
I’m not sure what was underwhelming about it, really. If anything, I’m shocked that so many sequels actually took the time to expand upon their predecessors.
Expression–I’m not necessarily going by my own opinions on movies, because I’ve only seen three movies so far this year, and only two of them were summer releases. I was just pointing out that most of the big studio movies got surprisingly good reviews. In addition to the list Keith Allison provided, I’d throw in Godzilla and X-Men: Days of Future Past as examples of big summer blockbusters that were well reviewed this year.
I think the feeling of underwhelment is due to the fact that there WERE such great movies and the public took a dump on them. So many of these really good blockbusters deserved better box office/would have made better money in other Summers. Strange Summer at the box office. Not great.
Why no The Cobbler? -_-
Why there is not “She’s Funny That Way” ? Presented at the Venice Film Festival. Direted by Peter Bogdanovich, produced by Noah Baumbach & Wes Anderson. With an excellent casting : Owen Wilson, Imogen Poots, Jennifer Aniston, Kathryn Hahn, Will Forte, Rhys Ifans, Cybill Shepherd, Richard Lewis, Illeana Douglas, Ahna O’Reilly, Joanna Lumley, Tovah Feldshuh, Lucy Punch, Michael Shannon, Tatum O’Neal & Jake Hoffman ! I think it deserve to be on this list.
Why no Mr. Turner??
Just kidding. Cool list. Birdman is definitely near the top of my list if only because of all the weirdness and mystery behind it. Keaton back to playing a psychological weirdo to both comedic and dramatic effect? Okay sign me up. A meta setup that echos his own career? I said I’m in already. An amazing cast? Sure, icing on the cake. Alejandro Inarritu? Yes, please. A filming technique that makes it all look like one shot? Shut up and take my money!
Foxcatcher and Rosewater are near the top too. I’m cautiously optimistic about Gone Girl, but I thought The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo was somewhat of a disappointment (passable but nothing too special), so I’m a little hesitant to get on board for another Fincher adaptation of a popular novel.
cake!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I love jennifer aniston!!!!
The Imitation Game will break my heart…
Great list, but you’re missing San Sebastian Film Festival. Some titles are IN COMPETITION there (Like “Eden”). It’d be nice if you modify the info.
Alas, there are hundreds and hundreds of festivals across the world. Venice/Telluride/Toronto/New York are quite clearly the major launching pads of the fall and ergo, that’s why they are the ones mentioned for the purposes of this piece.
‘The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby HIM/HER’ with James McAvoy & Jessica Chastain, now that TWC is releasing in the version that received such great reviews at TIFF13. Hope to watch it at Telluride.
Eden and Foxcatcher are playing New York as well.
Looks like the Aniston fans invaded this poll, lmao.
How the hell is Inherent Vice not in the headline of this article? I don’t care if a few nobodies said it wasn’t Oscar-friendly. I’d pick that and Birdman over Gone Girl, though I love Fincher. However, Paul Thomas Anderson is the master.
Also, why has the poll not been fixed and restarted? Doesn’t seem fair that films like The Judge and Foxcatcher are appearing twice, assuming that people can vote for them twice.
If they’re altering the title of this article according to the poll results, then (sort of) forget my initial comments regarding Inherent Vice. However, I still think people are idiots if it’s not in their Top 3. Yes, idiots.
Because “Gone Girl” and “Birdman” are the two films that topped the list. Why are you so concerned by what’s in the headline?
I wasn’t aware of the issue with the poll. It has been sorted without need for restarting (the second Foxcatcher had about 50 responses while the first had about 110, putting it ahead of Imitation game but just under Inherent Vice). The second Judge only had about nine responses so no biggie there. The films that were for some reason missing from the poll altogether have also been added.
Again, when I first visited the site and read, “Birdman and Gone Girl Top Our 25 Most Anticipated Fall Films,” all I could think of was, “How the hell can they anticipate both of those more than IV?” Once I realized that you must have altered the headline to reflect the poll results, rather than having a headline that reflected the site’s writers or editors, I calmed down from my initial reaction. However, after viewing the poll results, I became agitated with the voters instead. I couldn’t believe that IV was not in the 1st or 2nd position. Anyway, I’m well over it by now.
As for the issues with the poll itself, it just seems that a film appearing twice will make it impossible to truly know how many people are voting for it. After all, couldn’t someone vote for Birdman, Foxcatcher, and Foxcatcher again, as their three choices? Anyway, who cares. I’m just marking time until that damn Inherent Vice trailer lands.
The title wasn’t altered to reflect poll results. When you click through the gallery, “Birdman” and “Gone Girl” are at the top of the list. The title reflects the countdown. And by the way, I’m anticipating both of those films more than “Inherent Vice” myself. I don’t THINK that makes me an alien.
Okay, I’ve gone from annoyance to acceptance, only to now veer into confusion and, perhaps, dismay.
How is Cake leading the charge? It brings to mind two additional questions:
– Will the headline now be altered to include ‘Cake’?
– Can people be voting more than once, because I think it may be the only reason this ‘Cake’ movie could possibly topple some of these other titles (namely Birdman, IV, Foxcatcher, and Gone Girl)?
Once again, the headline has not once been altered, and certainly not to reflect poll results.
The strong Cake showing clearly goes to show the commitment of Jennifer Aniston fans online. People rally to certain causes. See Xena winning our big Heroes vs. Villains poll back in March.
What about “The Drop”? Has BOTH Tom Hardy and James Gandolfini.
Never mind, I just saw the “Vote Again” button. That says it all.