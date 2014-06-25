‘Gotham’ Character Posters Offer First Looks at The Riddler and Poison Ivy

(CBR) EW.com has posted a number of new character-centric posters — and while the bulk of them contain familiar faces including Ben McKenzie as Detective James Gordon, Donal Logue as Detective Harvey Bullock and more, the campaign also gives a first look at Cory Michael Smith as Edward Nygma/The Riddler, “a brilliant young forensic scientist working at Gotham PD with a penchant for speaking in, um, cryptic language”; and Clare Foley as Ivy Pepper/Poison Ivy.

Check out the full run of character posters below.