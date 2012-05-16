Gotye’s ‘Somebody’ and Train’s ‘Drive By’ score on Billboard Hot 100

Gotye”s “Somebody That I Used To Know” featuring Kimbra continues its residence atop the Billboard Hot 100, logging its fifth week at the top.

Its run gives the song the longest reign by a solo male since Eminem”s “Love The Way You Lie” featuring Rihanna spent seven weeks at No. 1 in 2010, according to BIllboard.

Maroon 5″s “Payphone” featuring Wiz Khalifa flips spaces with fun”s “We Are Young” featuring Janelle Monae, with the Adam Levine-led group rising one spot to No. 2.

Carly Rae Jepsen”s “Call Me Maybe” stays at No. 4, while Flo Rida”s “Wild Ones” featuring Sia remains at No. 5.

The big news in the bottom half of the top 10 is Train”s arrival at No. 10 with “Drive By.” The song took the scenic route, taking 18 weeks to reach the top 10. That”s the slowest rise to the Top 10 since Lupe Fiasco”s “The Show Goes On” last June. The song is Train”s third top 10 hit.

In the rest of the Top 10, Nicki Minaj”s “Starships” rises one spot to No. 6; One Direction”s “What Makes You Beautiful” slides up two spots to No. 7; The Wanted”s “Glad You Came” fall two to No. 8 and Justin Bieber”s “Boyfriend” slips one to No. 9.