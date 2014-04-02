GQ Photos Out ‘Game Of Thrones’ Natalie Dormer As An Assassin Superspy

Earlier today, GQ released photos – see the whole set here – from their recent interview with the actress who plays Margaery Tyrell, who is obviously moonlighting as a Hollywood siren in between jobs as the female James Bond (sidenote: MAKE THIS HAPPEN). They even titled the photoshoot 'Natalie Dormer: Killer Queen.' Guys, you are totally blowing her cover!

Having played the clever Anne Boleyn on 'The Tudors,' the too innocent to be believed Margaery Tyrell on 'Game of Thrones,' and the calculating genius that is Moriarty on 'Elementary' it's not as if Dormer is trying very hard to hide her double life from us. But these photos, meant to titillate with soft sunlit interiors and hints of nudity, instead come across as a woman who will use her looks to lure in a mark and then take them out with cold precision.

Photo Credit: GQ

Look, she even took off her heels and sweater because she knows nothing gets a splatter of blood out of natural fibers. And cashmere sweaters aren't cheap. And it is way easier to take out a mark while they're distracted. Pragmatic and professional to a fault.

Photo Credit: GQ

Of course in the early years of her career, Dormer wasn't as meticulous when it came to scrubbing all evidence from the scene of a job. But like any new bright-eyed and bushy-tailed secret agent worth their salt, she preservered.

(Via)

If you don't think that apple is laced with poison – a poison she spent decades building up an immunity to little by little – then by all means, take a bite.

(Via)

Even Captain America was no match for her. If we don't get a Black Widow origin story that involves Dormer being Widow's mother, then there is no justice.

(Via)

With that flawless bone structure and innate sexual predator charisma, she's a natural to play Machiavellian women with questionable ethics and a broken moral compass. I wish I looked as good doing anything as Dormer does brandishing a gun and slinking through the shadows.

(Via)

Why her assignment is to infiltrate American film and television to become instantly recognizable isn't clear, but with a smirk like this, you know she has her reasons.

(Via)