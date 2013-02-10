Grammys 2013: Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson talks about new material

One of the biggest legends at this year’s Grammy Awards is Beach Boys founder Brian Wilson.
The legendary SoCal band reunited with Wilson for last year’s Grammys and embarked on a short tour. After some behind the scenes drama, Wilson bowed out of the live performances, and has essentially sworn off of performing live with them, although recording has remained a possibility.
At the Grammys, a frail-looking Wilson answered reporters’ questions backstage. He talked up the recent release of the band’s “SMiLE” sessions, and hinted that more unreleased jams — or new material — may be seeing the light of day soon.
Watch the brief video here:
His most recent solo album was 2011’s “In the Key of Disney.” Paul Dano recently signed on to play Wilson in a Hollywood biopic.
It wasn’t a short tour (50+ dates), and Brian didn’t bow out of any performances. The tour was over. Mike Love didn’t want to book another tour with the rest of the BB’s. If you’re writing an article, you are expected to at least fact check what you write!