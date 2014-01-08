‘Gravity’ and ’12 Years a Slave’ win Screenwriters’ Choice Awards

Well, this is a new one on me — though the Screenwriters’ Choice Awards are apparently in their second year. The name is, perhaps, slightly misleading: winners are determined by the worldwide users of Final Draft screenwriting software, though the nominees are drawn up by a panel of working screenwriters. We’re not exactly talking a rival to the WGA here, but there’s no harm in drawing more attention to the craft.

Anyway, “Gravity” won the Original Screenplay category, suggesting not all aspiring writers subscribe to the widely held view that the film is lacking in that department. Alfonso and Jonas Cuarón’s script was, you may remember, passed over by the Guild, but nominated by BAFTA this morning. “12 Years a Slave,” meanwhile, took the adapted category — no surprise there.

“Modern Family” and “Breaking Bad” were recognized as TV’s best-written comedy and drama series, respectively, at the ceremony, which took place last night at Paramount studios. Rom-com queen Nancy Meyers received a Hall of Fame honor.

Winners and nominees below:

Best Original Screenplay

Alfonso and Jonas Cuarón, “Gravity” (WINNER)

Woody Allen, “Blue Jasmine”

Spike Jonze, “Her”

Joel and Ethan Coen, “Inside Llewyn Davis”

Bob Nelson, “Nebraska”

Best Adapted Screenplay

John Ridley, “12 Years a Slave” (WINNER)

Ethan Hawke, Julie Delpy and Richard Linklater, “Before Midnight”

Billy Ray, “Captain Phillips”

Steve Coogan and Jeff Pope, “Philomena”

Terence Winter, “The Wolf of Wall Street”

Best TV Comedy

“Modern Family” (WINNER)

“Arrested Development”

“Girls”

“Parks and Recreation”

“Veep”

Best TV Drama

“Breaking Bad” (WINNER)

“Downton Abbey”

“Game of Thrones”

“House of Cards”

“Mad Men”