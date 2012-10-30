Watch: Green Day’s video for ‘The Forgotten’ from ‘Breaking Dawn – Part 2’

Craving a little “Breaking Dawn -Part 2?” Green Day can help you with that. Today, the band released its video for “The Forgotten,” which is featured on the soundtrack for the last film in “The Twilight Saga.”

“Where in the world did the time go,” Billie Joe Armstrong asks early in the song, which surely echoes the thoughts of all the “Twilight” fans who can”t believe the saga is coming to an end

The clip, composed largely of gauzy-filtered performance footage of Green Day in the studio and on stage, is interspersed with scenes from “Breaking Dawn,” including Bella with her daughter and of Bella and Jacob running through the woods. There”s also a lovely shot of a spider, which may mean something to Twilighters.

The song is a lovely, spare piano ballad bolstered by tasteful strings that enhance the track, other than overwhelm it. There”s no real build in the tension. Instead, the song relies on repetition of the “Don”t look away” line. For a band whose canon is full of deeply cynical songs, Green Day can nicely put aside the snark and the rock for a sweet ballad like this or “Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life).”

In fact, Armstrong is completely believable as he sings, “Don”t look away from the arms of a bad dream/Don”t look away sometimes you”re better lost than to be seen/Don”t look away from the arms of a moment/don”t look away from the arms of tomorrow/don”t look away from the arms of the moment/don”t look away from the arms of love.” Though we don”t know the inspiration behind the song, it”s as if he”s singing to one of his children.The song has a little bit of the same vibe as Oasis’ “Don’t Look Back In Anger,” don’t you think?

“The Breaking Dawn – Part 2” soundtrack arrives in stores Nov. 13, right before the movie opens on Nov. 16. It also features new music from Passion Pit, Ellie Goulding, St. Vincent, Feist and more.

What do you think of “The Forgotten?”