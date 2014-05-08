Grouplove’s new video for ‘The Fault In Our Stars” ‘Let Me In’: Watch

Grouplove, whose hits include “Tongue Tied” and “Ways to Go,” is back with “Let Me In,” a song written for “The Fault In Our Stars.” The tune features both Hannah Hooper and Christian Zucconi trading off on vocals, which fits the movie”s story line since each voice represents the two protagonists, Hazel and Augustus.

The video intersperses band performance footage with movie snippets, and, if you”ve read the book, the combo is enough to make you (ok, me) tear up. Yes,the book is technically for young adults, but this not-so-YA loved every page.

Lyrically, the song perfectly tells the story of the love story between Hazel, played by Shailene Woodley, and Augustus, played by Ansel Elgort, and the closeness they experience as they both battle cancer. Instead of going with a treacly ballad, the movie went with a song that has a little bit of a bite, while still expressing the yearning and anguish the characters experience.

“The Fault In Our Stars” opens June 6.