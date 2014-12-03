Grumpy Cat”s Christmas movie a ratings bummer

Lifetime”s “Grumpy Cat”s Worst Christmas” featuring the voice of Aubrey Plaza was crushed by Hallmark Channel”s “Christmas Under Wraps,” starring Candace Cameron Bure. “Grumpy” was, however, a big hit on Twitter.

Courtney Love has no editorial control over HBO”s authorized Kurt Cobain documentary

Love, who had to authorize the documentary, was “muscled out” by director Brett Morgen, who has instead worked closely with Frances Bean Cobain, Love and Cobain”s daughter. “We (all) agreed that because Courtney was a subject in the film, it would be best if she wasn't given editorial control,” says Morgen.

Spike TV renews Adam Carolla”s “To Catch a Contractor”

The reality series will be back for a 3rd 10-episode season.

The Lonely Island taps “Community”s” Danny Pudi and comic Neal Brennan for its Fox “Party Over Here” initiative

The “Party Over Here” shows will be made for Fox and FX”s “over-the-top platforms.” Pudi will star in the supernatural series “The Tyler Zone” and “Chappelle”s Show” co-creator Brennan will create a mockumentary series featuring The Lonely Island returning home to Berkeley.