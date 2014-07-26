‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ animated series headed to TV

07.26.14

The “Guardians Of The Galaxy” are coming to your TV.

Marvel announced that they're working on a new animated series based on the intergalactic superhero team this morning at Comic-Con.  

A sixty second preview was shown at the panel, with footage of Rocket Raccoon and Star-Lord, Deadline reports.

Although details are scarce, the series will feature many of the same the upcoming film which stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Benicio del Toro, Lee Pace, and the voices of Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper.

It will air on Disney XD. A premiere date has yet to be revealed.

The announcement was made as part of the Marvel Animation panel, which featured Marvel Animation VP Stephen Wacker, SVP Eric Radomski and VP Cort Lane, plus Hulk voice actor Fred Tatasciore.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” (the movie) opens August 1.

