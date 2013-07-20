‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ cast confirmed and new conceptual art released

SAN DIEGO – The cast of James Gunn’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” made a quick trip from their London-based production to San Diego’s Hall H on Saturday afternoon. Relatively obscure Marvel Universe characters, the “Guardians” look as though they will be a mix of comic relief and sci-fi action heroes for Marvel Studios.

Up until today, only Chris Pratt was officially on board as Peter Quill, aka Star Lord, but the rest of the cast “officially” appeared in person. They include Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Karen Gillian (with newly shaved head) as Nebula, Lee Pace as Ronan the Accuser, Michael Rooker as Yondu, Benecio Del Toro as The Collector, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer and Djimon Hounsou as Korath.

HitFix’s Drew McWeeny will provide commentary on the amazing amount of footage the “Guardians” team brought along for only 10 days of shooting, but in the meantime check out the “conceptual poster” released this evening. A larger version is available here.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” hits theaters on Aug. 1, 2014.