‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ cast thinks Groot is great

Forbes has posted an interview with Michael Rooker from Comikaze Expo, where the actor spoke briefly about the film and the role of Groot.

“Groot is not a tree, he”s a different being from a different universe. And he”s not like a tree the way we have trees,” Rooker told Forbes. “We use it for cordwood, for cooking and heating our homes. Groot is a whole different being from a whole different galaxy, somewhere you don”t even know where he”s from. I don”t even know where he”s from. He just happens to look like bark.”

IAmRogue spoke with Chris Pratt, also about Groot, and Vin Diesel’s portrayal of the character.

“Dude, I think Vin Diesel is going to be great. The role of Groot is also an amazing role. I want to tell you about it but I feel like if I tell you even one little thing it’s going to start pulling the thread that is going to expose too much,” Pratt told IAmRogue.

“But I think Vin is going to be amazing. Vin Diesel’s voice is an incredible tool that he has. I’ve watched a couple of his movies now that I knew that he was going to be cast as Groot. Just like listening to his voice … when you think of Vin Diesel you think of the look. You think of that Diesel look … Dom, xXx, the buff and all that stuff. But truly his greatest talent is his voice I think. I would not be surprised if this doesn’t open up a whole new world to him doing voice acting. He’s really got a special tool in that voice. It’s deep, raspy and so distinct. I think he’s going to do a great job voicing this role.”

Opens August 1, 2014