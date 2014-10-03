‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ DVD will include look at ‘The Avengers: Age of Ultron’

Ready to get an early peek at Marvel's “The Avengers: Age of Ultron”?

You're going to need to re-enlist with the “Guardians of the Galaxy” first.

The DVD and Blu-ray release of Marvel's 2013 smash will include a sneak peek at 2015's “Age of Ultron,” although it's unknown what the preview will entail.

The first “Age of Ultron” teaser will reportedly play before Christopher Nolan's “Interstellar,” which opens on November 7, but nothing has yet been confirmed.

The release will also feature deleted scenes, making-of featurettes, a gag reel and an audio commentary track.

Led by Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, “Guardians” also stars Zoe Saldana, David Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Glenn Close, John C. Reilly and Benicio del Toro, and they'll surely all pop up in the discs' extra features.

The “Guardians” gang will reportedly meet up with Earth's Mightiest Heroes in “Avengers 3,” and will also reunite for “GOTG 2.”

“Age of Ultron” features fellow superheroes Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Hulk, Captain America and Joss Whedon.

You can also relive the adventures of Star-Lord and his pals with a limited edition vinyl version of the film's soundtrack, packed with classic hits from the Jackson 5, Marvin Gaye, David Bowie, the Runaways and more. With cover art by Tyler Stout, the LPs will be pressed on 180 Gram vinyl and colored like the Purple Infinity Stone. It's available for pre-order now.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” arrives on DVD and Blu-ray December 9, while “The Avengers: Age of Ultron” will hit theaters May 1, 2015.