‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star Chris Pratt gives a ‘Cribs’-style tour of the Milano

In Marvel's new “Guardians of the Galaxy,” Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) cruises the galaxy in style, and now he wants to give fans a tour of his ship, the Milano.

One thing that none of the million-dollar pads seen on MTV's “Cribs” ever had was an intergalactic spaceship, and, while the Milano may no longer be state-of-the-art, Star-Lord can still outmaneuver the bad guys and check his Twitter feed. Just don't bring a blacklight.

Peep this:

The video is good for a quick laugh, but also highlights the film's practical elements, which may be overshadowed by some of the CG effects. The Milano (named after “Who's the Boss?” and “Charmed” star Alyssa Milano) looks like an actual, working spaceship — although one that's seen quite a bit of action — courtesy of production designers Charles Wood, Ravi Bansal, Ray Chan and set decorator Richard Roberts.

In theaters now, “Guardians of the Galaxy” also stars Zoe Saldana, David Bautista, Glenn Close, John C. Reilly, and the voices of Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper.