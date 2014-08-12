‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ super-fan creates Dancing Baby Groot toy

(CBR) Disney Consumer Products struck deals with more than 50 companies for “Guardians of the Galaxy” merchandise, ensuring store shelves are stocked with everything from a Big Blastin” Rocket Raccoon Figure to the LEGO Milano Spaceship Rescue Building Set to the Rocket Raccoon Suit-Up Backpack.
But somehow, nobody thought to license – spoiler alert? – a dancing Baby Groot.
Luckily, plenty of “Guardians” fans have stepped in to fill the void. Moviepilot has a roundup of some of the more adorable efforts, but the best has to be Patrick Delahanty”s creation, which actually dances. He started with a Movin” & Groovin” flower he bought on eBay, and, with the help of his fiancee and some Model Magic, voila: a Baby Groot that dances to the Jackson 5′s “I Want You Back,” just like director James Gunn intended.
Watch the video below, and visit Delahanty”s Facebook page for progress photos.
