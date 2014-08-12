‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ super-fan creates Dancing Baby Groot toy

#Vin Diesel #Guardians Of The Galaxy #Marvel
and 08.12.14 4 years ago

(CBR) Disney Consumer Products struck deals with more than 50 companies for “Guardians of the Galaxy” merchandise, ensuring store shelves are stocked with everything from a Big Blastin” Rocket Raccoon Figure to the LEGO Milano Spaceship Rescue Building Set to the Rocket Raccoon Suit-Up Backpack.

But somehow, nobody thought to license – spoiler alert? – a dancing Baby Groot.

Luckily, plenty of “Guardians” fans have stepped in to fill the void. Moviepilot has a roundup of some of the more adorable efforts, but the best has to be Patrick Delahanty”s creation, which actually dances. He started with a Movin” & Groovin” flower he bought on eBay, and, with the help of his fiancee and some Model Magic, voila: a Baby Groot that dances to the Jackson 5′s “I Want You Back,” just like director James Gunn intended.

Watch the video below, and visit Delahanty”s Facebook page for progress photos.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Vin Diesel#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Marvel
TAGSBaby GrootGLENN CLOSEGROOTGuardians of the GalaxyJAMES GUNNjosh brolinKEVIN FEIGEMarvelNova PrimethanosTHE AVENGERSVIN DIESEL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP