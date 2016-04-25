Who Nathan Fillion is REALLY playing in Guardians of the Galaxy 2

Fans of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy know that Nathan Fillion had a cameo appearance in heavy make-up as an alien in director James Gunn's superhero movie.

Take a look below to remind yourself:

The good news is that because he was unrecognizable in the first film, Fillion is able to return as a different character in Guardians of the Galaxy 2. Some images from the sequel have leaked today that tease the role he is set to play.

These aren't official studio images, so we're not going to run them here, but you can take a look on io9 if you're curious. Here's what's notable: It appears that Fillion is playing a fictional movie star in the film named Simon Williams.

Simon Williams is the alter ego of a comic book character, so it is is possible that this appearance may have larger implications in the MCU. Also, it looks like they may be spending some time on Earth. I was told there would be no Earth.

