This Stunning ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2’ VFX Breakdown Is Equal Parts Amazing And Creepy

#Guardians Of The Galaxy
09.30.17

Rocket Raccoon may be a snarly wise-ass with a knack for shortsighted pranks and a tendency to bring everyone around him imminently close to death, but don’t act like you wouldn’t trip all over yourself to cuddle with this intergalactic hero. It’s hard to imagine anything that would make the cuddle yearning go away, but this incredibly detailed VFX breakdown of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 might cure you of your craving.

BEHOLD!

NO! NO! NO! TOO CREEPY! STOP IT!

Visual effects dynamo Framestore has unveiled a behind-the-scenes look at the immense amount of detail that goes into creating the universe GotG inhabits. Rocket’s the star attraction of the video because there’s lots of focus on the muscles and bones that make up the design so we switch from fluffy Rocket to Clive Barker’s Guardians of the Galaxy in microseconds. It’s cool, it’s gross and it’ll make you wonder why Groot seems less freaked out about the skeleton he’s clutching onto.

On top of all the swashbuckling raccoon building, the VFX breakdown also gives an awesome perspective on how “reality” interacts with the madness that’s being cooked up with digital effects. Dave Bautista slides out of alien guts repeatedly in this zippy offering and I could watch a 24 hour loop of that until the end of 2017.

