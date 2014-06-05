‘Guardians of the Galaxy’s’ 3D version will have ‘a little something extra’

(CBR) “Guardians of the Galaxy” writer and director James Gun informed fans via Facebook that the 3D version of the film will contain “a little something extra,” as he's been working very closely on the conversion process.

“Unlike many directors, I've been actively involved with converting every shot to 3D, making sure it works perfectly for the story and the film, making sure it's spectacular and immersive without being silly, distracting, or overly showy,” Gunn wrote.

“3D conversion was once far inferior to shooting in 3D, but over the past couple years new technology has allowed us incredible control over the 3D effects, making it equal to or in some cases greater than shooting in 3D.”

Additionally, Gunn disclosed that “Guardians” in IMAX 3D will include shifting aspect ratios, to make the viewing experience “even fuller and more encompassing.” “I've personally chosen all the places where the changes occur and, again, I love how it's coming along,” Gunn said. “The changing aspect ratios in this case are actually a part of the storytelling.”

Marvel Studios has unveiled the first TV commercial for the forthcoming “Guardians of the Galaxy” film — a 30-second spot, set to air Thursday night during Game 1 of the NBA finals and featuring the best look yet at Lee Pace in action as antagonist Ronan the Accuser.

Scheduled for release on Aug. 1, “Guardians of the Galaxy” stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Djimon Hounsou, Karen Gillan, Michael Rooker, Benicio Del Toro, Glenn Close and John C. Reilly.