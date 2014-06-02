Guess How Jon Hamm Helped Amy Poehler With Her Pregnancy

I need an awesome new celebrity memoir approximately every 18 months. Tina Fey's “Bossypants” did the trick a couple years ago and I'm still reeling from the best celeb autobio I've ever read, Kathy Griffin's “Official Book Club Selection.” Anne Heche's “Call Me Crazy” is up there too, but Kathy had the inside scoop on Andre Agassi's home life and Steve Martin's awful unfriendliness. She's in the lead.

And now, Amy Poehler is set to release her first memoir “Yes Please” on Oct. 28. Until then, we'll have to make do with some excerpts from the tale, including this charming one about how Jon Hamm helped soothe Amy during a tough moment in her pregnancy.

Jon Hamm was hosting Saturday Night Live, his first time, and I was just getting to know him, and we were doing a sketch, a Mad Men sketch, I was dressed in an old-timey way, in a big dress, and I was huge. And I had, my plan was that I was gonna do the Jon Hamm show and I was due the next day. And it was an example of the beginning of what children do to you, which is they fuck up all your plans. So I remember saying to my doctor, Dr. G, 'I'm gonna do the show and I'll come in Sunday, and maybe we'll do it Sunday/Monday.'

I did the sketch, I was shooting with Hamm on Friday, and I called my doctor 'cause at the end there you kind of have to call in every day, and the receptionist was crying. I said, 'What's wrong?' and she said, 'Oh, he passed away last night.'

I was due the next day. So it's my first kid, I'm in a Mad Men outfit, I turn to everybody and I hysterically start crying, and a really pregnant woman crying is terrifying. So, juicy tears just like squirting out of my eyes. And it was like the punch line to a joke, it's like, my doctor just died and I'm due tomorrow. And Jon Hamm, who I am just getting to know, comes over and puts his hands on my shoulder and is like, 'This is a really important show for me. I'm gonna need you to get your shit together.' And I laughed so hard, I probably peed myself – I believe that going through crying to laughing adds like five years to your life.

Sigh. I guess we shouldn't be surprised that Jon Hamm knew how to deal with a tearful person considering he admitted that he wept during “Frozen.”