Guess how many characters of color speak in ‘500 Days of Summer’

A hilarious and jarring new Tumblr called Every Single Word takes popular films and posts supercuts of every speaking character of color in them. Guess how many people of color speak in “Her,” “The Fault in Our Stars,” “American Hustle,” and “(500) Days of Summer”? The answer: Yikes.

Apparently Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zooey Deschanel live a pretty lily-white existence in Los Angeles.

And that's nothing compared to the very white world of “American Hustle.”

And my favorite: Check out this “supercut” of the characters of color in Darren Aronofsky's “Black Swan.”

It's not surprising that the number of qualifying characters in these supercuts is pitiful, but it's interesting to realize how little dialogue some onscreen characters get.

