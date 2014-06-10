Guess the Name of Mariah Carey’s New ‘Beverage.’ Just Guess.

Mariah Carey, who is officially the Jayne Mansfield of R&B/pop, is releasing a new “melodic beverage” with the company Go N'Syde, which is apparently real. The ubiquitous chanteuse drank some of the swill from a champagne glass, even though I'm pretty sure it's a tea-type drink.
Can you guess the drink's name? Think it over. You get one guess.
While you mull that over, I'll post a whole bunch of incorrect guesses.
-Fizzin' of Love
-Yummy Mottola
-We Oolong Together
-One Sweet Drank
-Thank God I Quaffed You
-Don't Forget About Glugs
-Dr. Glitter
-Slake It Off
-Nick Cannon Presents 'Wild 'N Ahhhh.'
-Antioxidants Remix [feat. Da Brat]
-Always Be My Bubbly
-Precious Based on the Novel DE-LISH By Sapphire
Nope, none of those. The correct answer is:
BUTTERFLY.
Yep. It's 2014 and Mariah Carey's still naming things after Lisa Frank stickers. God bless this sacred, perfect celebrity.
Maybe I’ll try it someday, ooh ooh, someday.
My guess was “Me. Mariah”
I was expecting Touch My Bottle but Butterfly stays consistent with her Button-Front Swiss Dot Blouse.