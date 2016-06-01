Guess Which Fan Favorite Is Returning to ‘Game of Thrones’?

For the last several week's Hitfix's own television critic Alan Sepinwall has been yearning for a fan favorite character to return to Game of Thrones: Bronn. This week, Alan — and much of the Game of Thrones fanbase — will get their wish.

Last week, Jaime Lannister vowed to collect Bronn and gather of Bronn-like men to take on the out-of-control religious militants The Sparrows, but Cersei vetoed his plan.

Jaime has been sent to Riverrun to handle Catelyn Stark”s uncle, Brynden “Blackfish” Tully, and it looks as though he's tapped Bronn to assist him in that endeavor. Either that or he's decided to disobey his beloved sister.

We shall see when “The Broken Man” airs this Sunday night.

Take a look at some preview images below.