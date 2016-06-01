Guess Which Fan Favorite Is Returning to ‘Game of Thrones’?

#HitFix Video #Game of Thrones
06.01.16 2 years ago

For the last several week's Hitfix's own television critic Alan Sepinwall has been yearning for a fan favorite character to return to Game of Thrones: Bronn. This week, Alan — and much of the Game of Thrones fanbase — will get their wish.

Last week, Jaime Lannister vowed to collect Bronn and gather of Bronn-like men to take on the out-of-control religious militants The Sparrows, but Cersei vetoed his plan.

Jaime has been sent to Riverrun to handle Catelyn Stark”s uncle, Brynden “Blackfish” Tully, and it looks as though he's tapped Bronn to assist him in that endeavor. Either that or he's decided to disobey his beloved sister.

We shall see when “The Broken Man” airs this Sunday night.

Take a look at some preview images below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#HitFix Video#Game of Thrones
TAGSARYA STARKBRAN STARKgame of thronesGuess Who's BackHitFix VideoJAMIE LANNISTERTYRION LANNISTER

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP