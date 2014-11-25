Guess Why Joni Mitchell Killed That Biopic with Taylor Swift

Years ago we thought the book “Girls Like Us,” a triple biography of Carole King, Joni Mitchell, and Carly Simon, was going to be turned into a movie with Taylor Swift as Joni Mitchell. I sort of rooted for this. I voted for Lake Bell as Carly! Even if Taylor Swift's acting chops are unconfirmed, those three singer-songwriters are so important and timeless that I wanted a big-screen reintroduction to their greatness.

But as Joni Mitchell just confirmed with UK outlet The Sunday Times, the movie isn't happening because she put a stop to it. Here's her amazing quote about the situation:

“I squelched that! I said to the producer, “All you”ve got is a girl with high cheekbones.” It”s just a lot of gossip, you don”t have the great scenes. […] There”s a lot of nonsense about me in books. Assumptions, assumptions, assumptions.”

Oh, Joni. Always honest.

Now let's go listen to “You Turn Me On I'm a Radio” and bliss this day away.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(via Stereogum)