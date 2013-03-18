Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Pacific Rim’ monsters stomp and bleed in two new images

Guillermo del Toro’s “Pacific Rim” monsters have some mighty big claws to fill – though from the looks of it they just might be up for the job.

An enormous footprint rivaling Godzilla’s (or likely surpassing it) is central to one of two new photos from the upcoming robots-vs.-monsters tentpole, in a mockup that suggests footage from a frantic Japanese news broadcast. The second, captioned “This is as close as you ever want to get to Kaiju blood” (Kaiju being the proper name for the giant beasts), suggests that – like the acidic xenomorphs of the “Alien” franchise – you really, really don’t want to be close by when one of these suckers bites the dust.

Check out the two new pics below and let us know what you think.

“Pacific Rim” hits theaters on July 12.

