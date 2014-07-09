Gus Van Sant may sign his name to the American remake of ‘Death Note’

“Death Note” would have been a very strange Shane Black movie.
That alone seems like a reason to have been excited about the possibility of seeing it, but in the grand scheme of things, it seems like a better fit for Shane Black to move on to a new “Predator” movie.
Besides, the notion of seeing Gus Van Sant direct a new take on this highly-acclaimed and very strange title is fairly provocative in a different way, and I'd be lying if I said I wasn't excited to see what he does with it.
The original manga series was by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata, and it tells the story of a high school student who finds a notebook that grants whoever owns it the ability to kill anyone simply by writing their name in the notebook. By using it, he draws the attention of the Shinigami, a disturbing race of inter-dimensional death gods.
The student, named Light in the original version, decides to use the notebook to kill bad people and create a perfect world, but that ends up bringing him to the attention of a detective who is determined to catch whoever is behind this wave of strange supernatural deaths. It's a simple set-up, but an incredibly complicated series that spans several years in the manga. There was an anime adaptation in 2006, and that was followed by a two hour film, then a number of other other specials, and then a series of live-action fins, including one directed by Hideo Nakata.
Warner Bros. initially hired Charley and Vlas Parlapanides to adapt the property, and their script wasn't bad. I thought the Shane Black drafts by Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry were also very close to getting it right, but Black evidently butted heads with the studio over what parts of the complicated mythology they were going to use in the film.
Van Sant has dabbled with the dark side in projects like his infamous “Psycho” remake, “To Die For,” and “Paranoid Park,” and his film “Restless” exhibited a very gentle approach to the supernatural. I think Van Sant is most interesting here because he's not a guy who you would automatically attach to this. Whatever his approach to the material is going to be, it won't be what we expect, and that automatically makes it interesting.
No word yet when they plan to make or release the film, but we'll keep you posted. In exchange, please don't write “HitFix” in any cursed notebooks. Thanks.
Death Note is one of my favorite anime series, and it seems like there’s been an American adaptation in some sort of pre development since around the time the anime was first airing in the States. I’m really interested to see how it’s changed when it eventually does make it to screens (and I think it will, even if it takes a couple decades), and I think it’s going to be a challenge to cast Light and L. Both characters are incredibly complex and you don’t want Light being too overdramatic and villainous, and L can’t be too quirky in a way that distracts from the rest of the rather serious performance necessary for the role.
I think the ideas behind Death Note could be fodder for an entire franchise of films, and if the producers attached know what they’re doing they’ll use the cat and mouse game between Light and L as groundwork for a series. Looking at the first half of the manga alone at least three arcs jump out at me that would make great films, each which could tell a complete story while still being part of a bigger overarching narrative.
Should be interesting.
Van Sant is indeed an interesting choice.
I bought the Bluray two pack of both live action films on a whim and was pleasantly surprised. Interesting twists and turns with a great premise that the surface is barely scratched on (the anime & manga I assume has more details but I am not familiar with them).
I would say their biggest hurdle will be the same that the manga had: making long stretches of talking, thinking, planning, and writing visually interesting. I’m not sure a live action version could possibly pull off the overly dramatic flourish with which names are written into a notebook. Whoever tries to make it will have to find a way to make a story with fantastic supernatural characters (see Ryuk above) appear just as relevant and as important as the human plots, without one overshadowing the other or feeling like two movies spliced together.
That said, if this gets a big American adaptation, it would have to be Last Airbender bad for me to not see it. I’m such a fan of the series, I made a (kickass) board game out of it. (And it’s just recently for sale on Etsy, so I’m telling everybody! Never thought I’d have a reason to mention it here, on my go-to movie review site.)
That picture just scared the shit out of me !!!!!!!!!!
crap, shane black got pulled off. My expectations just went way down.While he was not my fav, he loved the death note manga enough to argue with WB to not make another revenge story.I hope this dose not mean they will go back to the first script
Wow, a movie from the amazing manga/anime series,huh? Nice move. I’m a fan myself (which I bet most of you are). Me ,for a awkward outcast, I’m mostly excited for the film. I’m also disapointed. If they get a character wrong, I’ll be sad. L is a awkward (mad) genius. But they can’t make that 100% noticeable. And Light (Kira for sometime) is not that much of a villan. I agree w/ DRAKE. The MAIN “hard topic” is whether, if the get the MAIN right or not. If this offends anyone, I’m just simply saying my oppinion. And yes the picture to me was awesome.