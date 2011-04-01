Gus Van Sant’s ‘Restless’ will be released by Sony Pictures Classics

“Restless,” the latest film from director Gus Van Sant (“Milk,” “Good Will Hunting”) will be released by Sony Pictures Classics.

The low-budget drama stars Henry Hopper, Mia Wasikowska (Tim Burton’s “Alice in Wonderland”), Ryo Kase (“Letters From Iwo Jima”), Schuyler Fisk (“Orange County”), Jane Adams (“Happiness”) and Luisa Strus.

“Restless,” written by Jason Lew, was produced by Bryce Dallas Howard, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard for Imagine Entertainment and Columbia Pictures.

“Having known and admired Gus” work for years, we are so pleased to be releasing his newest film, which to our mind, is one of his very best,” states Sony Pictures Classics in a press release. “We are also thrilled to be working with producer Bryce Howard and the impressive team at Imagine.”

“Restless” is coming of age tale that revolves around the relationship between two outsiders, whose chance meeting allows their newfound friendship to blossom into something else.

Wasikowska can currently be seen in “Jane Eyre,” and has a number of high-profile films coming out soon, including “Stainless Steel ” (co-written by Judd Apatow) and “A View From the Bridge,” with Sam Neill and Vera Farmiga.

“Restless” is aiming for a fall 2011 release.





