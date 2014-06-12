Guy Pearce joins ‘Equals’ with Kristen Stewart and Nicolas Hoult

Guy Pearce is making the rounds this week promoting “The Rover” with Robert Pattinson, and this fall he'll be working alongside the other star of the “Twilight” franchise: Kristen Stewart.

Pearce has boarded “Equals,” a “futuristic love story” which co-stars Stewart and Nicolas Hoult. Shooting begins in August in Japan and Singapore, according to a press release.

This film reunites the English actor with Drake Doremus, who directed him in 2013 Sundance selected drama “Breathe In.” Doremus also wrote and helmed 2011's “Like Crazy.”

“Equals” is described as “a stylish, futuristic love story set in a society where emotions have been eradicated,” full synopsis below. It's penned by “Moon” writer Nathan Parker; produced by Ridley Scott, Michael Schaefer, Ann Ruark, and Jay Stern and Chip Diggins of Route One; and executive produced by Mike Pruss, Lee Jea Woo, Choi Pyung Ho and Russell Levine.

Pearce's “The Rover” premieres tomorrow (June 13); he also recently appeared in “Iron Man 3,” another Ridley Scott adventure “Prometheus” and “Lock Out.”

SYNOPSIS: 'Equals' tells the story of SILAS (Hoult) who lives in a future society called The Collective. The inhabitants of this modern world are a new breed of humans called Equals. Equals are peaceful, calm, fair, and polite and life in The Collective is perfect; there is no greed, no poverty, no violence, and no emotion. But a new disease is threatening everyone: SOS, or Switched-On-Syndrome, is activating in its victims everything they thought they”d escaped: depression, sensitivity, fear, love but once a person is overtaken with SOS, they are sent away to The Den, and never seen again. When Silas is infected, he becomes an outcast, but he notices one person who seems to understand what he”s going through. NIA (Stewart) has feelings, but she seems to be able to hide them. When he confronts her, they discover a connection that quickly takes over everything. They feel love and intimacy for the first time in their lives but the only way for them to insure their survival is to escape.