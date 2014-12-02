Gwen Stefani and Pharrell Williams are so weird together in ‘Spark the Fire’ video

#The Voice
12.02.14 4 years ago

Gwen Stefani has drafted her old pal Pharrell Williams to bring some happiness to the video for her latest single, “Spark the Fire.”

Backed by a hypnotic (or is it just repetitive?) Williams beat, Stefani sings and raps about partying, Girl Power, emojis and luv, while rocking a club and a colorful, cartoon city. Animated emoticons abound, with a special shout-out going to pizza (because pizza is the best).  

For an extra layer of fun, watch this on your phone with a slice of pizza

Visually, it pairs nicely with Stefani's previous video “Baby Don't Lie,” although it's a more vibrant and, frankly, better song.

Both coaches on NBC's “The Voice,” Stefani and Williams have collaborated before, notably on her 2004 hit “Hollaback Girl” and his 2005 single “Can I Have It Like That.”

The duo performed the song on “The Voice” earlier this week. The studio version can be found on Stefani's upcoming third album.

Meanwhile, Stefani's also hard at work on a new No Doubt album, which will be a relatively fast follow-up to 2012's “Push and Shove.”

