Gym Class Heroes announce new Nov. 15th release date for latest album

Hip-hop group Gym Class Heroes has announced a November 15th release date for their long-awaited “reunion” album, entitled “The Papercut Chronicles II”, which is a few weeks later than the previous drop date of October 25th. It represents the fifth studio LP from the group, whose last effort, “The Quilt”, sold over 100,000 copies in the U.S.

“Chronicles II” is preceded by the smash single “Stereo Hearts”, which features Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine and has so far plateaued at the number 5 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100. Its total sales – likely goosed considerably by the group’s performance of the song on top-rated singing competition series “The Voice” in June – now exceeds 1 million copies. The music video for the track currently sits at number 1 on VH1’s Top 20 Video Countdown and has drawn over 9 million views on YouTube.

The band is scheduled to go on tour beginning October 12th in Tampa, Florida.

Gym Class Heroes, which currently consists of Travis McCoy, Eric Roberts, Matt McGinley and Disashi Lumumba-Kasongo, formed in Geneva, New York in 1997 and self-released their first album, “…For the Kids”, in 2001. Their second LP, “The Papercut Chronicles”, was put out on Pete Wentz’s Decaydance Records via Fueled by Ramen in 2003 after the band caught the attention of the Fall Out Boy bassist.

Their third album, “As Cruel as School Children”, was released in 2006 and later reached gold certification off the success of single “Cupid’s Chokehold”. After “The Quilt”, the group went on a temporary hiatus while McCoy embarked on his first solo album, “Lazarus”, which was released last year and peaked at number 25 on the Billboard 200.