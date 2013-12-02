Halle Berry brings ‘Hannibal’ miniseries to History

A famous recent Catwoman is about working on a TV project about a famous historical Elephant Man.

No, not that Catwoman. Or that one. Or that one.

And no, not that Elephant Man.

History announced on Monday (December 2) that it is developing a new scripted miniseries titled “Hannibal,” to be executive produced by Halle Berry.

And no, not that Hannibal.

Jeffrey Caine (“The Constant Gardener”) is writing the project, which focuses on elephant-friendly general Hannibal Barca and his rivalry with Scipio Africanus, who battled in the Second Punic War. The story will begin in Carthage in 264 BC and develops through a climax that could be spoiled if you go to Wikipedia.

Vin Diesel has been attempting to bring Hannibal’s story to the big screen for years.

“Hannibal was not only the greatest African general to ever live,” blurbs Halle Berry, “He may have been the greatest general, period. His story is an intricate and captivating ride and I”m thrilled to get this project off the ground with our partners at History.”

The “Monster’s Ball” Oscar winner has been expanding her TV profile in recent months. In addition to “Hannibal,” Berry is also starring in and co-executive producing CBS’ summer drama “Extant.” Earlier TV credits for Berry include an Emmy-winning turn in “Introducing Dorothy Dandridge,” Emmy nods for starring in and producing “Their Eyes Were Watching God” and an Emmy-neglected turn on “Living Dolls.”

History offered no specific timetable for “Hannibal.”