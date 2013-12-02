Halle Berry brings ‘Hannibal’ miniseries to History

#Halle Berry #Hannibal
12.02.13 5 years ago
A famous recent Catwoman is about working on a TV project about a famous historical Elephant Man.
No, not that Catwoman. Or that one. Or that one.
And no, not that Elephant Man.
History announced on Monday (December 2) that it is developing a new scripted miniseries titled “Hannibal,” to be executive produced by Halle Berry.
And no, not that Hannibal.
Jeffrey Caine (“The Constant Gardener”) is writing the project, which focuses on elephant-friendly general Hannibal Barca and his rivalry with Scipio Africanus, who battled in the Second Punic War. The story will begin in Carthage in 264 BC and develops through a climax that could be spoiled if you go to Wikipedia.
Vin Diesel has been attempting to bring Hannibal’s story to the big screen for years.
“Hannibal was not only the greatest African general to ever live,” blurbs Halle Berry, “He may have been the greatest general, period. His story is an intricate and captivating ride and I”m thrilled to get this project off the ground with our partners at History.”
The “Monster’s Ball” Oscar winner has been expanding her TV profile in recent months. In addition to “Hannibal,” Berry is also starring in and co-executive producing CBS’ summer drama “Extant.” Earlier TV credits for Berry include an Emmy-winning turn in “Introducing Dorothy Dandridge,” Emmy nods for starring in and producing “Their Eyes Were Watching God” and an Emmy-neglected turn on “Living Dolls.”
History offered no specific timetable for “Hannibal.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Halle Berry#Hannibal
TAGSHalle BerryHANNIBALHistory

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP