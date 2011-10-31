Handicapping the foreign-language Oscar race

Amid Kris’ regular weekly predictions update, you might notice something new amid the Contenders pages: our first ranking for the season of the Best Foreign Language Film submissions. Needless to say, in a category this eternally uncertain, it’s a rough list, to say the least: drawn from a vague voodoo combination of gut feeling about the films I’ve seen, hearsay about the films I haven’t, and doubtless foolhardy underestimation of the films I currently know nothing about.
The rankings will no doubt shift as I see more of the submissions, but this one category where precursor awards are really of very little help: there’s no way of logically deducing what will show up on the nine-title shortlist that precedes the nominations in January. The fun, for me, lies in predicting two opposing concerns: which seemingly obvious favorites the voters will snub (as happens to certain high-profile entries on an annual basis), and which left-field surprises the branch’s more discerning executive committee might shoehorn onto the list. What’s this year’s “Of Gods and Men,” and what’s this year’s “Dogtooth?”
These questions swan into my mind while I was reading Mike Goodridge’s typically thoughtful analysis of the category in Screen Daily. Essentially shadowing the January shortlist by singling out 10 titles to watch in the race, he sides with several of the apparent frontrunners — Iranian critical darling “A Separation,” Lebanese audience-tickler “Where Do We Go Now?” and Polish WWII drama “In Darkness” — but also throws in a few potentially canny surprise picks.
Among them is a film I hadn’t thought to include in the upper reaches of the list: Nikita Mikhalkov’s bloated sequel to his previous Oscar-winner “Burnt By the Sun.” The selection of Mikhalkov’s film over more acclaimed Russian fare was controversial enough even to arouse protest from the head of the selection, but Goodridge senses Academy voters might not be bothered by that.
The first film won the Oscar in 1994 and although Nikita Mikhalkov”s sequel was savaged by critics when it screened in Cannes last year, I have a suspicion that Academy voters might respond far more favourably to its wartime spectacle and heart-tugging melodrama. Its Hollywoodized storytelling to which critics objected could work in its favour in this forum.
He has a point there — enough of one to persuade me put the widely panned Russian film in our top 30, though no further than that. Should Mikhalkov’s poorly received film worm its way onto the Oscar list in place of more sophisticated, challeging foreign fare like “Miss Bala,” “Le Havre” or even “Pina,” the result would be an outcry on the scale of… the one that pops up every year these categories are announced. Perhaps Goodridge is onto something.
Guy, I am very surprised how Mike Goodridge didn’t get right all the facts about Mikhalkov movie. He is talking about the movie that premiered last year in Cannes, “Burnt by the Sun 2: Exodus” ([www.imdb.com]) which is not even submitted this year. The movie submitted by Russia is “Burnt by the Sun 2: Citadel” ([www.imdb.com]). Confusing, isn’t it? The movie “Burnt by the Sun 2” was split in two parts (like Harry Potter 7). Interesting how people sometimes write about things they don’t know much about, right?
I didn’t notice that Goodridge was writing about the first sequel. Still, the critical and commercial reception for “Citadel” has seemingly been as poor as that for “Exodus,” if not worse.
I just thought I should point that out, since it is my opinion that he should’ve got his facts right before writing about it. There is a love for Mikhalkov in the Academy, but I also think that there is no chance even getiing into the short list this year. I’ve seen both films, and “Citadel” is an improvement over “Exodus” (the fact is still that it bombed huge in Russia), but nowhere near the masterpiece from 1994 (my humble opinion).
I think The Turin Horse will at least make it on the longlist thanks to the executive committee, which puts it a good shot at being nominated. Rooting for A Separation to win, though.
It’s certainly possible, though the executive committee doesn’t go for every extreme auteur statement championed by critics. They resisted “Uncle Boonmee” last year, for example.
I get to see The Turin Horse on Saturday which I can’t wait for! Nothing more to add than that at the moment, but I would be extremely surprised (in a good way) to see it break the top 9, especially since it is reportedly Bela Tarr’s last film…
This is going to be one of the most fascinating categories this year with Oscar. Although, with that last minute release, I suspect “A Separation” will do very very well for itself with the critics organisations’ foreign film categories.
variety’s review of philippines’ entry certainly sounds good… go woman in the septic tank!!! :) [www.variety.com]
Hope you can check out Philippines’ “The Woman in the Septic Tank” Guy on a near press screening some time… I don’t know how far the film will go by referencing the Academy, but it was definitely a perfect pick from the country after 2 consecutive years of dismal picks… I have a feeling it will benefit from the Academy’s unusual random pick once in a while… Not actually a “Dogtooth” feat but more of a Kazakhstan’s “Mongol” last 2007… Plus the film is really good!
I’ve only seen five of the candidates, but the best of these is the French “Declaration of War.” It’s not only got an affecting storyline, but Valérie Donzelli directs it with style and inventiveness. (I kept thinking Danny Boyle, à la “Slumdog,” while I was watching it.)
“Monsieur Lazhar” is quiet and affecting, though not as good as last year’s Canadian entry, “Incendies,” so it may have a chance.
Unlike Mike Goodridge, I didn’t find Peru’s “October” to be “stark and dark;” I thought it was quirky with a certain charm.
The other’s I’ve seen, “Morgen” from Romania and “Omar Killed Me” from Morocco, were OK, but I can’t see them getting nominated.
Elite Squad should be nominated. One review said it’s a cross between The Departed and Godfather. LOL