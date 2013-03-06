Chow and Alan face off in ‘Harry Potter’-inspired ‘Hangover Part 3’ poster

Score one for the Warner Bros. marketing team.

In a clever (if not exactly unprecedented) ploy to get more butts in the seats for their forthcoming comedy threequel “The Hangover Part III” – not that they needed the help – the studio pays homage to the poster for “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2” with the film’s first official one-sheet, which sees Mr. Chow (Ken Jeong) standing in for Lord Voldemort and Alan Garner (Zach Galifianakis) filling in for the boy wizard as the two engage in a heated stand-off, Hogwarts style.

Check out the full one-sheet below, then compare it with the “Harry Potter” poster embedded further down.

“The Hangover Part III” is slated for release on May 24.