Chow and Alan face off in ‘Harry Potter’-inspired ‘Hangover Part 3’ poster

Score one for the Warner Bros. marketing team.
In a clever (if not exactly unprecedented) ploy to get more butts in the seats for their forthcoming comedy threequel “The Hangover Part III” – not that they needed the help – the studio pays homage to the poster for “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2” with the film’s first official one-sheet, which sees Mr. Chow (Ken Jeong) standing in for Lord Voldemort and Alan Garner (Zach Galifianakis) filling in for the boy wizard as the two engage in a heated stand-off, Hogwarts style.
Check out the full one-sheet below, then compare it with the “Harry Potter” poster embedded further down.
“The Hangover Part III” is slated for release on May 24.
Kind of surprised they’re just starting to market this. It opens in about two months and we’re just now seeing a poster, and haven’t seen a trailer? I understand that they did a lot of last-minute marketing with the other two, but after the bad taste “Hangover 2” left in people’s mouths, my guess is they’d want to get the word out early that this is going to be something different…unless it’s not.