‘Hannibal’ dials up Dr. Lecter’s return in two new promos

“Hannibal” is back again.

Developed by Bryan Fuller (“Pushing Daises”), the latest take on the the popular serial killer created by novelist Thomas Harris finds cannibalistic Dr. Hannibal Lecter (“Casino Royale’s” Mads Mikkelsen) being chased down by FBI agents Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) and Jack Crawford (Laurence Fishburne).

Two new promo videos promise more gore, procedural action and sophisticated mayhem.

In the first clip, a severed hand clutches a cell phone that begins to ring. We’ll give you one guess as to who is on the other end of the line.

In case you forgot, the more fleshed-out second clip will remind you of Dr. Lecter’s m.o. — “He doesn’t want to destroy them, he wants to consume them.” Ew.

The show will also feature such high-profile guests as Lance Henriksen, Gillian Anderson, Gina Torres, Eddie Izzard, and Molly Shannon.

The question that won’t be answered by teasers, of course, is: Can Mikkelsen measure up to Anthony Hopkins’ menacing Oscar-winning turn? Or Brian Cox’s subdued take from Michael Mann’s “Manhunter”? At the very least, he should have no problem topping Gaspard Ulliel from “Hannibal Rising.”



Other cast members have big shoes to fill as well. Agent Graham was previously played by William Petersen in “Manhunter,” and Edward Norton in “Red Dragon.” Agent Crawford was played by Scott Glenn in “Silence of the Lambs.”

“Hannibal” premieres April 4 at 10/9c on NBC.