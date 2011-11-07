Hannibal Lecter may be heading to NBC

Thanks to Anthony Hopkins’ chilling portrayal of the character in “The Silence of the Lambs” and later two sequels, Hannibal “the Cannibal” Lecter now stands as one of the most enduring big-screen villains in cinema history…and also one I don’t think any of us ever envisioned being the central character in a network TV series.
Nevertheless, it’s being reported that NBC has taken a gamble on that very idea, with the Peacock network pre-emptively purchasing an hour-long drama project entitled “Hannibal” from writer/executive-producer Bryan Fuller (“Pushing Daisies”) and Gaumont International Television. Martha De Laurentiis, the widow of original franchise producer Dino De Laurentiis (and herself a producer on three previous Hannibal films), is also serving as exec-producer.
As reported by Deadline, if the network likes Fuller’s script “Hannibal” will go straight to series with a 13-episode commitment, thereby bypassing the pilot stage that most new shows are forced to endure. And if not…then perhaps it was simply never meant to be. Indeed, the project certainly feels like an odd fit for NBC given the grisly nature of the character’s…habits, though it’s true that the standards for on-screen violence on broadcast television have eased up quite a bit since Hopkins’ iteration of Lecter first gave everyone nightmares over 20 years ago.
Still, it seems like this might work better on one of the cable networks, no?
Geeeeez . . .
On the one hand, a faithful adaption of Hannibal Lecter for a commercial television network (NBC nonetheless!!!) seems doomed to failure. I am just NOT sure how that could work.
On the other hand, Bryan Fuller?!!!!! He even made Heroes good on the episodes they had him involved! Even when it was a total crock!! I would be at minimal curious how this would turn out with Fuller in charge.
Very strange to say the least.
-Cheers
Remember these days a lot of gross shite makes it onto air in prime time. I am not sure there is much that could shock a prime time audience at this point. AND Bryan Fuller is a smart writer. He has worked on very dark material to very light, sugary material. He’ll know what he’s up against. I have faith he’ll make the material work for NBC.
Now if he’s adapting the novels as opposed to what Hopkins did, that’s another argument. Either they need Hopkins on board or they need a new take on the character completely. My opinion.
You could do this a la “Dexter”: with “Hannibal” only killing those who deserved to die. It would be like “Person I Have Interest In Eating”…
Hopefully after reading the script, NBC turns a nice shade of white and immediately runs as fast as possible in the opposite direction, screaming at the top of their lungs….followed by FX or AMC picking this series up and reaping the benefits