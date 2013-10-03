‘Hannibal’ poster gives star Mads Mikkelsen a disturbing new look

(CBR) The first Season 2 poster for “Hannibal” has debuted, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly, featuring the murderous mastermind Hannibal Lecter dressed to the nines as usual – but his charcoal-black skin and antlers reveal a fresh new look for the character.

“After a horrifying descent into madness in season 1, this image ironically represents the perspective of a scrappier, clearer-minded Will Graham in season 2,” says showrunner and executive producer Bryan Fuller of the disturbing new image. “The scales have fallen from his eyes and he finally sees Hannibal Lecter for the monster he is.”

Graham and viewers alike will get a closer, darker look at that very monster when “Hannibal” returns for a second 13-episode season in 2014.