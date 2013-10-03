‘Hannibal’ poster gives star Mads Mikkelsen a disturbing new look

#Hannibal
and 10.03.13 5 years ago 5 Comments

(CBR) The first Season 2 poster for “Hannibal” has debuted, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly, featuring the murderous mastermind Hannibal Lecter dressed to the nines as usual – but his charcoal-black skin and antlers reveal a fresh new look for the character.

“After a horrifying descent into madness in season 1, this image ironically represents the perspective of a scrappier, clearer-minded Will Graham in season 2,” says showrunner and executive producer Bryan Fuller of the disturbing new image. “The scales have fallen from his eyes and he finally sees Hannibal Lecter for the monster he is.”

Graham and viewers alike will get a closer, darker look at that very monster when “Hannibal” returns for a second 13-episode season in 2014. 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Hannibal
TAGSBRYAN FULLERHANNIBALHANNIBAL LECTERMADS MIKKELSENNBCWILL GRAHAM

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP