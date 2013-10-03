‘Hannibal’ poster gives star Mads Mikkelsen a disturbing new look

(CBR) The first Season 2 poster for “Hannibal” has debuted, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly, featuring the murderous mastermind Hannibal Lecter dressed to the nines as usual – but his charcoal-black skin and antlers reveal a fresh new look for the character.
“After a horrifying descent into madness in season 1, this image ironically represents the perspective of a scrappier, clearer-minded Will Graham in season 2,” says showrunner and executive producer Bryan Fuller of the disturbing new image. “The scales have fallen from his eyes and he finally sees Hannibal Lecter for the monster he is.”
Graham and viewers alike will get a closer, darker look at that very monster when “Hannibal” returns for a second 13-episode season in 2014.
this is ridiculous
Yikes, I think I’ll be having nightmares tonight!
Loved the imagery of the stag woven through the first season-what are they telling us with this poster? Whatever their motive, it’s working because it’s making me really want to see Season 2! Dr. Lecter as played by Mikkelsen is an irresistible combination of the charismatic and repellant.
I have thought this was a fandom joke. xD
Well that poster is a bit daft-bit high school photography! You can barely tell who it is at all. Better to morph Mads face into the stag with all the gothic undertow required than this ridiculous effort-doesn’t inspire me a wit to tune in again. Even a spoiling spread of food a la European masters with stags head would have been more enticing. Thank god last season was fantasic.