8 Reasons Why ‘Forrest Gump’ Is Actually Terrible

“Forrest Gump” was released in theaters 20 years ago, and the only thing more shocking than the fact that it beat out “Pulp Fiction” for the Best Picture Oscar is that it's actually not the heartwarming classic you've been brainwashed into believing it was.
No, but I love “Forrest Gump,” you may be thinking to yourself at this very moment. Uh, no, correction. You don't love it. You are a victim of mass hysteria. Now cast off the bonds of inculcation as we list eight solid reasons why “Forrest Gump” is actually a terrible and – dare we say it – anti-American work of Hollywood propaganda. If you're still not convinced after clicking through the gallery below, then we have news for you: you're probably a terrorist.
I think this article is a real stretch. The only thing I kind of agree with are the leg braces coming off, other than that I think the article is pointless.
Although even the leg braces scene has some historical truth. Wilma Rudolph had polio and wore a leg brace until she was 12 and then went on to be a track star and eventually the fastest woman in the world. I’m sure she didn’t run out of her brace set to swelling music but still, it’s not as farfetched as they say.
Most of these can be answered by the fact that it’s a fable. And Bubba is a loyal, warm human being who was as blind to race just as much as Forrest did and asked his one true friend to share in the one thing he thought he’d succeed in.
Also, I thought it was pretty clear that Bubba, despite his shortcomings, was very knowledgeable in his trade. He and his family were a part of the working class. Then Forrest Gump is able to start a business with Bubba’s inspiration and he’s able to pay him back by giving his family a better life.
Were the authors of this insipid piece under the impression Forrest was paralyzed?
He wasn’t. So I don’t see how him running is an insult to paralyzed people. They must be really annoying to talk to at parties
And I’ve heard a million people say it over the years, I don’t see how the movies shames Jenny.
Did a bunch of wet blankets take a moment from sniffing their own farts to pen such crappy articles against this movie? I’m not saying it’s an amazing film, but this is the 4th or so article I’ve seen and I doubt any of you really understood the movie.
Don’t compare Midnight in Paris to this. Midnight in Paris is about a drunk writer romping around Paris, dreaming about romping around with the only people he respects, these famous writers from the lost generation. Woody Allen isn’t implying that every famous artist from 1920’s France hanged out together (although Stein did host many famous people, like Picasso, Fritzgerald and Hemmingway) it’s just the writer imagining all his heroes being there for him.
Jesus you folks need to get outside more. I’ve always assumed the self-important tone of the Firewall & Iceberg podcast was a joke/poking fun at themselves… now I’m thinking extreme narcissism is a prerequisite for employment at Hitfix in general.
“Oh, poor me I get paid to watch TV and movies for a living.”
Swing a frigging hammer for a couple months you pasty bastards and then maybe you’ll think twice about shitting all over Zemeckis and America on our national birthday! And tip the goddamn pizza guy more than 5% you cheap assholes, they’re people too.
See that’s called humor, Mr. Virtel and Mr. Eggertsen.
Not a single reason was given for this movie being “terrible”. If you want to nitpick, which apparently you guys do, I’m sure you can find reasons to put down almost any “classic” movie.
I understand the hate for this film perfectly. It’s a pop culture success. It gave us some of the most irritating catchphrases of all time. It committed the egregious crime of telling the story of Vietnam and the Civil Rights movement from the perspective of a White, Southern man who was mentally handicapped and named after the goddamned founder of the Ku Klux Klan. It’s sappy. It’s overbearing. It reduced most of the history of the 70’s and 80’s into easily digestible moments of pop bullshit. The character of Jenny was a right-wing indictment of the promiscuous, drug addled 60’s and 70’s and she only existed to wave a finger in the face of everyone who dared to think drugs and sex were awesome and cloaked it in the results childhood sexual abuse. I could go on, but the point is, I get why you hate this movie. “Pulp Fiction” or “The Shawshank Redemption” should have won in my opinion, because I would watch those movies any day over this one. However, “Forrest Gump” and “Pulp Fiction” defined 1994. You’d be hard pressed to name any other film from that year that had the kind of cultural impact those two films did. “Forrest Gump” won out because it was the universally beloved film of 1994 at that time. It was the perfect combination of nostalgia, sap and for it’s time, groundbreaking FX and for that reason, I understand perfectly why it won Best Picture. “Pulp Fiction” may be a better film, but it’s definitely not everyone’s cup of tea. “Forrest Gump” for better or worse represents a perfect snapshot of American culture in 1994. It’s confused, it’s dumb, it’s offensive, it’s obsessed with nostalgia and utterly convinced of it’s own greatness. How could it have NOT won Best Picture? But, I understand your hatred of it.
Also, Jenny didn’t die of AIDS. The reason AIDS is never mentioned is because she dies of Hepatitis C. If you’re going to make a point, make sure it’s correct.
If you go and re-watch both movies, though, only one stands the test of time and that is Forrest Gump. I hate to say it, because I used to love those old Tarantino movies, but Forrest Gump is the superior film. It’s timeless. I tried watching Pulp Fiction again recently and was mostly bored and annoyed.
The only thing this article does is display the author’s laziness in his “analysis” of the movie. Who tells the story in the film? A man with a mental deficit. He is telling his life story as he remembers it. His miraculous healing could have been either after lots of physical therapy, or he really wasn’t running that fast, but was always told he was by well meaning adults. Also, his not-so-accurate depictions of historical events were a result of how HE perceived them. And why wouldn’t he see Jenny as beautiful on her deathbed? She probably didn’t look that good, but his love for her was so pure that he only saw the good and beauty in the world. Bubba was not from a place and time where he would have been highly educated. Thats why he and Forrest bonded so easily. Forrest wasn’t writing a doctoral thesis on the socio-political turmoil of the era. He was telling his story. My 8 year old tells me stories about the day he was born. Is he getting the details right? NO. But it’s adorable. Such is the story of Forrest.
I’m sick and tired of the misinformed, rewritten-history hate of Forrest Gump.
Was Gump the Best Picture in 1994? No, it wasn’t. Shawshank was (suck it, people who think Pulp Fiction is).
But that doesn’t mean that Gump is a terrible film.
This list is a bunch of lame, cynical hipster-ish garbage that’s trying way too hard to be cool doesn’t make a single coherent point (much like everything else on Riot).
Or “Shawshank”. I would have been happy with either one of those. They were both far superior to “Gump”.
I was expecting an analysis of the acting, directing, content, time period, but this is not even a critique, it is a bunch of angry comments from some people who happen to ‘hate’ Forrest Gump, even the title is ridiculous and exaggerated, and yes there are some silly lines, miraculous events and accelerated timelines in the movie, welcome to the movies.
‘Life is like a box of chocolates’ I’m sorry Forrest couldn’t come up with a more eloquent phrase, I forget if there’s a reason why he might not have been able to do so..
This is bullshit. You don’t like the movie b’coz it doesn’t satisfy all your stupid liberal cravings. And thats the only reasons you give ? Amazing. There are so many terrible shitty movies that have come which are far worser than Forrest Gump. You should be ashamed to bring in your liberal politics in this.
I found this movie unwatchable. Hanks was pandering for an Oscar, it was cliched and insipid. And that it beat BOTH “Pulp Fiction” and “The Shawshank Redemption” for Best Picture is a travesty on the order of “Dances with Wolves” over “Goodfellas”, or “Ordinary People” over “Raging Bull”.
Just imagine if you had never seen any of those three films, which movie quote would make you think it won the Oscar:
“…it could mean you’re the righteous man and I’m the shepherd and it’s the world that’s evil and selfish. I’d like that. But that shit ain’t the truth. The truth is, you’re the weak, and I am the tyranny of evil men. But I’m trying, Ringo. I’m trying real hard to be the shepherd.”
“I think it is the excitement only a free man can feel, a free man at the start of a long journey whose conclusion is uncertain. I hope I can make it across the border. I hope to see my friend, and shake his hand. I hope the Pacific is as blue as it has been in my dreams. I hope.”
“My momma always said, “Life was like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get.””
You could also add: “12 Years A Slave” over “Wolf of Wall Street”.
Oh, but thinking that movie was the biggest pile of earnest, over-acted, horribly miscast crap that turned something horrible into unintentional comedy is considered racist. So maybe mention “Gigi” is the biggest ode to pedophiles Hollywood has ever produced or perhaps “Crash” or something? Yeah, “Crash”.
Thank you, guys. I seem to be in a minority along with you. I never understood the popularity of this piece of boring dreck much less its Oscar win. This is a horrible movie which most of its fans need to re-watch and re-evaluate! Good job, guys. Now on to “The Shawshank Redemption” or, as I like to call it, “Disney does hard time.”
At least you spared Gary Sinese’s(Lt Dan) performance.
Don’t question. Be stupid and go along with the ruling class and you’ll be rich. Protestors who try to change things get AIDS. You don’t want to have AIDS, do you? Be stupid and compliant like Forrest Gump and you’ll be rich and not have AIDS.
Jenny didn’t have AIDS. She had Hepatitis C.
Write a Don’t question. Be stupid and go along with the ruling class and you’ll be rich. Protestors who try to change things get AIDS. You don’t want to have AIDS, do you? Be stupid and compliant like Forrest Gump and you’ll be rich and not have AIDS.
Forrest Gump might have been compliant, but only when he chose to do so.
The very thing that made Forrest wonderful was that he did what he wanted to, when it suited him, regardless of how he was being pressured. That’s what made him special. I have no idea how you watched the whole movie without realizing that beauty in him. Forrest was a warm-hearted, honest freethinker.
Just because he made some choices you might have made differently does not make him a follower. Just because someone doesn’t fight the system at every step does not make them a conformist.
You forgot that it also beat out “The Shawshank Redemption.” Don’t get me wrong, Pulp Fiction is my favorite movie, but both that and Shawshank were some of the greatest movies of all time, much, MUCH better than Forrest Gump
This article made zero sense. The one that really gets me is the Forest running the braces off. That I believe was done in slo-mo. It was not meant to be happening in real time. It was strictly a visual. You have to enjoy Forrest Gump for what it is. I think the authors of this article searched for whatever negatives they could find in this film then pulled out the race card and even went to homophobia with the AIDS angle. Also went to the war on women angle with the southern woman hat. None of the arguments hold water. Forrest Gump had a lot of positive messages of overcoming obstacles and life’s difficult challenges.
You actually took that scene with the leg braces falling off as literal and happening in real-time. I cannot stop laughing. The fact that it took two of you to come up with this list and utterly fail at some very basic cinematic and literary theme comprehension is hilarious. I don’t even LIKE this movie (or the book it’s based off of), but you two are dumber than Forrest, who at least has the excuse of being an entirely fictional character.
All of those things are incredibly American. You are what you hate, Yank.
Next up, other movies you think you like but actually only exist so we can run an article telling you what is right and wrong, manipulative and other farfetched nonsense
ET , Babe, Up , Finding Nemo etc….
Whatever happened to just enjoying a movie for sheer fun/joy. Have you ever watched “White House Down, Laura Croft…Tomb Raider, Transformers, Batman, Spiderman, Dumb & Dumber… I could go on and on…. how about starting to pick THEM apart for discrepancies, Movies are made for enjoyment. This is a ‘feel good’ movie, so just let it ride.
They are supposed to be lame metaphors. Forrest Gump says them. They are supposed to make the most sense to him.
And just like everybody else, of course Forrest would choose a best friend who is on the same level as him. Forrest was not going to bond with any average person. He needed someone whose thoughts and values are similar to his.
The rest is just cheese. Don’t like cheese? Watch something else. This movie isn’t about you.
This is my all time favorite movie and honstally who ever wrote this has probably never seen this movie or has seen it and don’t understand it. This movie shows you that no matter where you are at in life but if you try and set your mind to it you can do what ever you want. You can judge me all you want I do not care. This movie is a classic and it always will be.
You make some good political and social points about the scenes and characters in the movie- but I still find it entertaining in its simplicity.