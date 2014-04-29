Happy 60th, Jerry Seinfeld: Who Impersonates Him Best?

04.29.14

Jerry Seinfeld turns 60 today, a fact that blew my mind until I realized, “Oh yeah, 'Seinfeld' began in the '80s.” Never mind. Right on target. Happy birthday to the comedy giant. 

To celebrate the big day, a critical thinking question for everybody: Who does the best impression of Seinfeld? Is it Jimmy Fallon, who has probably logged more television hours imitating Seinfeld than any other living comic? Or is it a more surprising choice.

Let's compare some candidates. First, Jimmy, who is certainly dead-on. Seinfeld himself called Fallon the best Seinfeld imitator.

Or is it Gilbert Gottfried, whose ability to change his voice in any way is completely shocking to me:

Don't forget Frank Caliendo, who does a pretty good job imitating the entire 'Seinfeld' cast.

And for the hell of it, here's Larry David's perrrrfffect impression of George Constanza. Julia Louis-Dreyfus' face is priceless.

Am I missing the best candidate? Enclose your selections in the comments.

