Happy 60th, Jerry Seinfeld: Who Impersonates Him Best?

Jerry Seinfeld turns 60 today, a fact that blew my mind until I realized, “Oh yeah, 'Seinfeld' began in the '80s.” Never mind. Right on target. Happy birthday to the comedy giant.

To celebrate the big day, a critical thinking question for everybody: Who does the best impression of Seinfeld? Is it Jimmy Fallon, who has probably logged more television hours imitating Seinfeld than any other living comic? Or is it a more surprising choice.

Let's compare some candidates. First, Jimmy, who is certainly dead-on. Seinfeld himself called Fallon the best Seinfeld imitator.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Or is it Gilbert Gottfried, whose ability to change his voice in any way is completely shocking to me:

Don't forget Frank Caliendo, who does a pretty good job imitating the entire 'Seinfeld' cast.

And for the hell of it, here's Larry David's perrrrfffect impression of George Constanza. Julia Louis-Dreyfus' face is priceless.

Am I missing the best candidate? Enclose your selections in the comments.