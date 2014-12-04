Happy holidays a lucky R.E.M. fan: Enter our contest, win this new 7″ box set

Are you a big R.E.M. fan? Is one of your loved ones an R.E.M. fan? Is your arch nemesis an R.E.M. fan and by proxy you can become an R.E.M. fan just to spite them?

Then this contest is for you: HitFix is giving away a special prize this holiday season.

R.E.M.'s new vinyl singles boxed set, “7IN – 83-88” (Capitol/I.R.S.), will be out next Tuesday, and we have one box to give away!

The set contains 11 7″ records of singles released by the Athens, Ga.-bred band from 1983 to 1988, with replicated sleeve art. It includes a couple of titles never-before released in the U.S.: “Finest Worksong” / “Time After Time” (live) and “Wendell Gee” with “Crazy,” “Ages of You,” and “Burning Down,” originally out in the U.K.

We will choose one winner at random from those who enter the contest below, with the contest ending on release day, Dec. 9.

Here are the singles included in R.E.M.'s “7IN – 83-88”:

“Radio Free Europe” / “There She Goes Again”
“So. Central Rain (I”m Sorry)” / “King of the Road”
“(Don”t Go Back To) Rockville” / “Catapult” (Live)
“Can”t Get There From Here” / “Bandwagon”
“Driver 8” / “Crazy”
“Wendell G” / “Crazy” + “Ages of You” / “Burning Down” [U.K. double-pack, previously unreleased on vinyl in U.S.]
“Fall On Me” / “Rotary Ten”
“Superman” / “White Tornado”
“The One I Love” / “Maps and Legends” (Live)
“Its The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)” / “Last Date”
“Finest Worksong” / “Time After Time” (Live) [U.K. single, previously unreleased on vinyl in U.S.]

