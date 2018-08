This is beautiful. Wu-Tang Clan's aptly-named 1995 single “Wu-Tang Clan Ain't Nuthing ta F' Wit” has been covered by an all-star lineup including Gandalf, Patrick Bateman, O-Ren Iishi, Ron Burgundy, Luke Skywalker and Black Widow, and guess what: they totally nailed it. (The involvement of Elsa and Ratatouille is admittedly questionable, however.)

Can you name all the movies?

(via Uproxx)