‘Harlem Shake’ makes it two weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100

“Harlem Shake” tops the Billboard Hot 100 for the second week in a row, thanks to the chart”s change in methodology.

The viral sensation by Baauer bowed at No. 1 last week after Billboard added YouTube video streaming data to the mix: chart positions are determined by airplay, digital sales, and streaming. Streaming has led the charge for “Shake,” but look for radio play to increase as Warner Bros.”s makes a deal with indie label Mad Decent to push the song to radio.

Former No. 1, “Thrift Shop,” from Macklemore & Ryan Lewis stays at No. 2. And if the new methodology seems to make radio play less relevant, don”t tell that to Bruno Mars, whose “When I Was Your Man” rockets 8-3, based larger on airplay. The song is also selling well and becomes his 11th tune to surpass 1 million downloads in less than three years. Mars” “Locked Out Of Heaven” slides 7-9.

Taylor Swift”s “I Knew You Were Trouble” rises 5-4, trading places with will.i. am and Britney Spears” “Scream & Shout.”

For the bottom half of the Top 10, Drake”s “Started From The Bottom” continues its climb to the top as it rises 10-6. Rihanna”s “Stay” featuring Mikky Ekko falls 3-7, but that”s simply because it had a huge Grammy bounce last week. Its story at airplay is just beginning, so as spins increase, look for it to rise again.

Justin Timberlake”s “Suit & Tie” featuring Jay-Z may not have Kanye West”s vote, but the public continues to approve, as it inches 9-8.

Lil Wayne”s “Love Me,” featuring Drake and Future, is the only newcomer in the Top 10, just making the cut at No. 10. It is the rappers 18th Hot 100 Top 10.